By Lance McCarthy

You’ve probably heard the term Aging In Place. It refers to the growing trend of homeowners who decide to stay in their homes as they grow older instead of going through the effort of moving. According to the AARP in 2014, 1 in 3 Americans is now 50 or older, 1 in 5 will be 65+ by 2030. That’s a lot of senior discounts at Denny’s! This means Aging In Place is going to be an important consideration for a lot of people in the coming years.

With the decision to age in place comes a lot of advantages. Saving the stress and effort of selling and buying a house, moving all that stuff, losing your neighborhood and the list goes on.

If you are over 50, you should be considering this as an important factor with any work you are doing to your home. Growing older does mean your home needs to change to stay as accommodating as possible. We call this “Accessibility”. This topic is a deep one, but here are some quick points to keep in mind as you are planning projects:

Planning . If you are already remodeling, adding accessibility doesn’t have to cost any more, but the planning is critical. Use a designer that is trained in this.

. If you are already remodeling, adding accessibility doesn’t have to cost any more, but the planning is critical. Use a designer that is trained in this. Grab Bars . The easy adds. In places where a little extra support is needed, or a person will move from sitting to standing (around toilets, in tubs and showers, and on stairs), these should be added.

. The easy adds. In places where a little extra support is needed, or a person will move from sitting to standing (around toilets, in tubs and showers, and on stairs), these should be added. Lever handles everywhere . Knobs are more difficult to operate than levers, which don’t need to be grasped. Change out knobs on doors and plumbing faucets.

. Knobs are more difficult to operate than levers, which don’t need to be grasped. Change out knobs on doors and plumbing faucets. Trip hazards . Try to eliminate any change in floor height. Especially from hardwood to tile. If you are replacing the shower, get a zero-entry so no curb is there.

. Try to eliminate any change in floor height. Especially from hardwood to tile. If you are replacing the shower, get a zero-entry so no curb is there. Stairs present one of the biggest challenges . They are dangerous at any age. Take steps to provide ramps where possible. We are also doing more and more lifts and elevators in homes to eliminate stair use.

. They are dangerous at any age. Take steps to provide ramps where possible. We are also doing more and more lifts and elevators in homes to eliminate stair use. Door and hallway widths should also get wider, although this is more expensive to accomplish unless you are already remodeling the area.

should also get wider, although this is more expensive to accomplish unless you are already remodeling the area. Lighting . As eyes lose strength, brighter spaces can help a lot. A good goal is to aim for your age + 20 in “footcandles” in a space. So if you are 60, you should aim for 80 footcandles of light in each room.

. As eyes lose strength, brighter spaces can help a lot. A good goal is to aim for your age + 20 in “footcandles” in a space. So if you are 60, you should aim for 80 footcandles of light in each room. Home automation . Anything to help simplify the home. This could include motion-switching lights, or smart phone apps for temperature control, even video monitoring for peace of mind (although most people don’t like to feel like they are on an episode of Big Brother)

. Anything to help simplify the home. This could include motion-switching lights, or smart phone apps for temperature control, even video monitoring for peace of mind (although most people don’t like to feel like they are on an episode of Big Brother) Reaching. Try to design everything to be within easy reach. So eliminate tall, awkward cabinets or shelves. Vary the height of countertops so that a wheelchair can wheel under the sink and prep space.

Try to design everything to be within easy reach. So eliminate tall, awkward cabinets or shelves. Vary the height of countertops so that a wheelchair can wheel under the sink and prep space. Maintenance. This might sound simple, but keeping a house well maintained will keep it much safer. Prevent the deck from rotting, or from a leaky roof causing mold spores to grow, or a handrail that is loose. A well maintained house will be a much easier house to live in, and will also preserve the value much better.