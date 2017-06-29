By Lance McCarthy

Let’s give you and your spouse into a marriage test.

We’ll change your daily habits, take away the kitchen and bathroom that you use, put dust in your house, make a lot of noise, have a bunch of people you don’t know come in and out of your kitchen, and force you to make hundreds of decisions that involve money.

Which is the correct answer?

That makes your marriage _________________

A.) Easier

B.) Harder

C.) No change

Luckily, I have gained some tips from great clients over the years to help keep a marriage strong through the stress. Here are a few of those pearls of wisdom:

The thing about hills to die on…someone dies on them.

Lots of parts of a remodeling project can feel like a hill to die on, but months later those decisions won’t feel so life or death. Try to establish a written list of your really important elements (less than 5) and then try to give a little on each other’s list.

Check for SHT

Thought you read that wrong, didn’t you? Nope, this is a family show. I meant Sick, Hungry or Tired. These three make you more likely to get frustrated or angry.

When you feel your blood pressure rise, pause and check whether you are sick, hungry or tired. It’s better to ask for a time out and revisit the issue after you have gotten unsick, unhungry or untired.

Find your happy place

A large remodeling project can basically steal all the places in a house that you would normally go to re-charge. Your smartphone isn’t the only thing that stops working without time to recharge.

Before a project starts, try to intentionally designate a “happy place” that you can escape to. This might not be at home. It could be a coffee shop, or the gym, or a path in the park, but consciously designate that area of refuge.

A horse walks into the bar…

This one is so obvious it is hardly worth saying, but the couples who can keep their sense of humor during stress do so much better. If you want a lesson in this, try the Amazon original Catastrophe. Pretty funny stuff if you are into sarcasm and British wit.

Save your toothbrush

You don’t consciously think about where the light switches are in the house, your hand just turns them on. Making coffee, brushing your teeth, those all happen in the auto-pilot part of your brain because they are habits.

A remodeling project takes away a lot of automatic actions and forces you to consciously think, “where is my toothbrush?” or “where are the plates?” That is exhausting.

Create order in the parts of the house you are using for kitchen and bathroom. Make an effort to keep the items in exactly the same location every day, and it will help your brain not work so hard.

The blame game

When we are under stress, we tend to stop thinking “what’s the problem”, and start thinking “who’s the problem”. Ever been there with your spouse? Not fun.

When something goes wrong, take a step back and try to describe the problem but without blame first. That way emotions can stay in check and you can go right to the problem solving part.

As I’m writing, I realise these are pretty good tips for a marriage in general, not just during the project. Maybe I should try to send this to Dr. Phil!