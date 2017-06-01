By Lance McCarthy

Do you guys do _______________? That’s one of the questions I get more than any other. The blank is usually filled with all kinds of projects…bathrooms, kitchens, new builds, office tenant finishes, decks, leaky faucets…We love it all because our real passion isn’t a certain type of project, but more a certain type of client. Once we find a client that is a good fit, we want to do whatever they need to make their spaces work better.

With that in mind, I include a monthly project as part of my articles. I hope this will be informative about what other people are doing, what it is costing, and what may be possible. So, here we go…

Project of the Month:

Ward Parkway Bathroom

Location: Kansas City Mo

Budget Range: Between $25,000-30,000

Project Description: Fully remodel hall bath

What it was like before:

Up and down Ward Parkway these upstairs hallways are there waiting to be remodeled. They have been doing their job silently for almost 100 years, but they are tired. The tile is old, the plumbing is leaking. And small! They feel so small.

What it is like now:

Even though the space isn’t technically any larger, it feels so open and airy. The light marble tile floor and shower feels contemporary, yet appropriate for this age of house. The colors are calming and with the new configuration the light from the windows comes streaming through. Makes you want to stay in there all day!

Cool features:

The vanity was made custom with a couple of cool elements–a tilt-out hamper, and (my personal favorite) a drawer below the sink to maximize space.

The 2-sided frameless glass shower wall makes an otherwise cramped room feel spacious

Do you have a project you are thinking about? Reach out to me. I would love to chat about it.