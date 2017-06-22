By Lance McCarthy

Do you guys do _______________? That’s one of the questions I get more than any other. The blank is usually filled with all kinds of projects…bathrooms, kitchens, new builds, office tenant finishes, decks, leaky faucets…We love it all because our real passion isn’t a certain type of project, but more a certain type of client. Once we find a client that is a good fit, we want to do whatever they need to make their spaces work better.

With that in mind, I include a monthly project as part of my articles. I hope this will be informative about what other people are doing, what it is costing, and what may be possible. So, here we go…

Project of the Month:

Master Bathroom

Location: Lenexa

Budget Range: Between $35,000-$45,000

Project Description: Fully remodel master bath

What it was like before:

It’s pretty easy to explain the “before” on a Lenexa master bath. Most of them built in the 80’s and 90’s were pretty much the same. Wallpaper. Corner jacuzzi. Plain shower with white square tile. Short vanity with white cultured marble top. And. carpet. on. the. floor. #yuck.

What it is like now:

The bathroom has been transformed into a fresh contemporary space that feels clean and open. The water closet door and wall were removed, and the wallpaper is gone. The floor is tiled in wide 12×24 planks, and the tub and shower walls tied in with a cool 6×24 tile and linear glass mosaic. (Check out the before and after photos below).

Cool features:

To keep a sleek look, the edge of the tile is trimmed with a Schluter metal trim piece instead of the more traditional bullnose.

The vertical mosaic tile on the front of the tub and running up in ribbons in the shower really make the space feel contemporary

I got to use my beloved humidistat switch on the shower fan so that it will turn on and off based on the amount of moisture in the air. This is me geeking out.

The client knew what they wanted from the start, and we made a good team. He feels like he got just what he wanted.

Do you have a project you are thinking about? Reach out to me. I would love to chat about it.

This weekly sponsored column is written by Lance McCarthy of ReTouch, a full-service, client-based contractor specializing in home remodels. For more information about their services, or to view samples of their work, visit their website.

Before…

and after:

Before…

and after: