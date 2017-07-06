By Lance McCarthy

On the 4th of July I was in a town with legal fireworks. I must be getting old, but I couldn’t stop thinking about how dangerous it was! Here I am sitting in my American Flag folding chair drinking American craft beer watching a horde of kids light off firecrackers in the middle of a cul-de-sac. God Bless ‘Murica! I mean how much more authentic can you get? Yet the whole time the dialogue in my head was, “Ok Nathan, that sparkler is laying awfully close to the zoysia grass. Watch out Jack, those Roman Candles might land on the neighbor’s house. Be careful Bethany, those smoke bombs might roll under a car!”

It was like a warzone and I was a helpless medic.

So of course I started thinking about fire safety. (See where I’m going?)

I don’t see fireworks becoming legal in Johnson County any time soon, we love our Corporate Woods celebration too much. But there are still lots of ways for a house to catch fire. Believe me. I’m know what I’m talking about on this one.

So, here are some tips on fire safety at home:

Smoke detectors . This is the easy one. Code requires a smoke detector in every bedroom, outside of every bedroom (which means one in the bedroom hall) and on each floor. They should be hardwired (so they work even if the battery is dead) and interconnected (so if one goes off they all go off–annoying in normal life, great when your house is burning and you are sleeping). Also, studies consistently show that kids sleep right through a beeping smoke alarm, so look into the ones that let you record your own voice telling them to get up and get out. This works much better (unless you have a teenager, then your voice puts them into a deeper sleep…kidding…kind of)

Bedroom egress . Make sure every sleeping room has two ways out. When I was little, my cousin Rob slept in his basement and I thought he was so cool. Now, I just remember those tiny basement windows and think about how uncool it would be to be stuck down there if you couldn't escape up the stairs. There are technical details, but bottom line is, usually the second exit is a window that is big enough for a firefighter to get through with all their gear on, and less than 44" off the floor.

Have an escape plan . The important part here is that everyone knows where to meet outside in an emergency. Otherwise you end up outside panicking not knowing where everyone is.

Fire extinguisher . It's a good idea to have one in every room where there's an open flame–kitchen, near a gas water heater/furnace, and near a fireplace.

Home fire inspection. Here is a helpful checklist for the house that will take less than 30 minutes, but is a great guide to fire safety from the experts.

Hope that helps. Be safe out there, and watch out for the white fuses. Those burn really fast!