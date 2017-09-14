Sarah Preu has a passion for encouraging people to take care of themselves.

As a kid, she watched her mother lead a frantically paced life, minding her five kids while holding down a full time job and even returning to college at age 40.

“[My mom] never found the time to care for herself in a meaningful way,” Preu said. “So I evangelize to people all day long about caring for ourselves.”

Growing up, both of Preu’s parents instilled in their daughter an appreciation for the therapeutic powers of plant-based remedies, a knowledge she has combined with her beliefs about the importance of taking time for oneself in a popular local skin care brand, Wild Wash Soap.

The company, which crafts all of its products out of its studio space at 18th and Baltimore in the Crossroads, has become a go-to source for locals looking for truly all-natural soaps, washes, moisturizers and deodorants. All of Wild Wash’s products are free of petrochemicals and other problematic ingredients common in most commercial care products. What’s more, they’re packaged in zero-waste, fully compostable wraps that are letterpressed here in Kansas City.

“Simple ingredients are just easier on our skin, and easier on the Earth with no plastic bottles left over,” she said.

Preu puts every recipe for a new product, be it a new plant-and-resin-only incense stick or a kid-friendly all-natural deodorant, through the paces before putting it into production.

“Since my products are cruelty-free, I do a pre-release of new products to a select group of family and friends of the brand and get their feedback on efficacy and experience,” she said.

That feedback tends to result in natural products that yield results similar to what users expect out of their commercial counterparts.

“My best seller is the deodorant because people have such a hard time switching to natural after a lifetime of commercial deodorant,” she said. “It took me 8 years of searching until I got this recipe that really works. The blend I have is very effective at giving that similar barrier feel of a commercial antiperspirant without any of the awful heavy metals or synthetic ingredients.”

A selection of Wild Wash Soaps products are available at Made in KC stores across the metro, including the store at the Corinth Square shops.