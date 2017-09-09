Today’s the day.

A lineup of some of the hottest local acts in jazz hits the hill at Harmon Park in Prairie Village this afternoon for the 8th annual Prairie Village Jazz Festival.

Gates open at 3 p.m. with the opening act, Shawnee Mission East’s Blue Knights, taking the stage at 3:30 p.m. The full lineup is as follows:

3:30 p.m. Shawnee Mission East Blue Knights

4 p.m. The Project H

5:20 p.m. The Bram Wijnands Swingtet

6:30 p.m. Sax & Violins

7:40 p.m. Eddie Moore & the Outer Circle

9 p.m. Oleta Adams

A few reminders: