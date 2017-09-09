Today’s the day.
A lineup of some of the hottest local acts in jazz hits the hill at Harmon Park in Prairie Village this afternoon for the 8th annual Prairie Village Jazz Festival.
Gates open at 3 p.m. with the opening act, Shawnee Mission East’s Blue Knights, taking the stage at 3:30 p.m. The full lineup is as follows:
3:30 p.m. Shawnee Mission East Blue Knights
4 p.m. The Project H
5:20 p.m. The Bram Wijnands Swingtet
6:30 p.m. Sax & Violins
7:40 p.m. Eddie Moore & the Outer Circle
9 p.m. Oleta Adams
A few reminders:
- Festival admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 18. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.
- Outside food and beverages are not allowed. Food and beverage will be available for purchase (cash only).
- Dogs (excluding service animals) are not allowed inside festival grounds.
- Free parking is available at Shawnee Mission East, the Prairie Village Pool, Mission Bible Church, and Community of Christ Church. ADA parking and drop off available at Prairie Village City Hall.