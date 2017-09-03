The Prairie Village JazzFest returns to Harmon Park on Saturday for the eighth year. Ahead of the festival, we’ll be taking a look at the artists in this year’s lineup throughout the week.

Shawnee Mission East’s award winning jazz band The Blue Knights will again open the festival with a set starting at 3:30 p.m. A fan favorite for years now, the Blue Knights capture the essence of big band jazz. Here’s the group performing at the JazzFest in 2014:

Following the Blue Knights will be Kansas City-based fusion group The Project H, a group that’s been named “Best Jazz Ensemble” by The Pitch. The seven-piece group combines elements of several musical genres into its adventurous sets. Here they are performing at Record Bar in 2013:

Gates to the JazzFestival will open at 3 p.m. Festival admission is $5 for adults. There is no admission charge for kids under 18.