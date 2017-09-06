The Prairie Village Jazz Festival returns this weekend, and in the lead up to the big day, we’re taking a look at the artists who will be up on the stage Saturday.

Yesterday, we looked at openers the Shawnee Mission East Blue Knights and The Project H. Today, we’re highlighting The Bram Wijnands Swingtet and Sax & Violins.

Bram Wijnands has built a national reputation as a master of the swing piano style typical of 30s, 40s and 50s jazz. The Holland native was a fixture at the UMKC Conservatory of Music for 15 years. A hit at the 2014 jazz festival, Wijnands is a returning fan favorite. Here he is in action with the Swingtet at the Broadway Jazz Club in 2013:

Wijnands hits the stage at 5:20 p.m. Next up is Sax & Violins at 6:20 p.m. The combined jazz and string quartet puts interesting spins on classes from Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington and the Beatles, in addition to performing its own compositions. Here’s featured violinist Adam Galblum performing “Darn that Dream” at The Phoenix in 2015:

Gates to the JazzFestival will open at 3 p.m. Festival admission is $5 for adults. There is no admission charge for kids under 18.