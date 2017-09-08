If the forecast holds, attendees at the 8th annual Prairie Village JazzFest will have a near-perfect early fall evening to take in the headlining performance of one of the country’s most-celebrated soul, jazz and gospel artists.

A Grammy nominated vocalist and pianist, Kansas City-based performer Oleta Adams will cap off this year’s festival with a 9 p.m. set.

Known for her impeccable voice and beautiful piano playing, Adams has gained a national reputation for her wide-ranging abilities. Here she is performing her hit “Get Here” in 2014:

Here’s an overview of the full festival lineup.

See you on the Harmon Park hill Saturday!