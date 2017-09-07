The eighth annual Prairie Village JazzFest is just two days away, and this morning we continue with our look at the artists on this year’s lineup.

Eddie Moore & the Outer Circle will kick off the nighttime sets with a 7:40 p.m. performance. A sought-after pianist known for his musical exploration and curiosity, Moore fronts the Outer Circle ensemble in its rich contemporary jazz performances. Last year, the group released its third album, “Kings & Queens,” which uses ancient African history as inspiration for a three-part suite.

Here’s a video of the group playing their song “007” earlier this year:

Gates to the JazzFestival will open at 3 p.m. Festival admission is $5 for adults. There is no admission charge for kids under 18.