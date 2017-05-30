Since launching two years ago, Made in KC has set a mission of bringing the creations of metro area makers to a larger audience.

Now, they’re expanding the ways that shoppers can find that perfect item — from a print to an antique — offered right here in Kansas City.

This month, Made in KC launched the Made in KC Marketplace, which givens makers, artists and antique dealers an exclusive online forum to offer their goods here in town.

“It’s like Etsy just for Kansas City, or Craigslist without the noise,” said Made in KC’s Kari Dunn. “It grew out of the idea that we wanted to be able to support and showcase more artists and makers than we can include in our brick and mortar stores, like original artwork, handcrafted furniture, one-of-a-kind pieces.”

The company is still accepting applications from local makers, artists and other vendors for inclusion in the marketplace.

“This is open to all kinds of vendors, so long as they are based in the KC area. Vendors can sell everything from antiques and vintage clothing, to artisanal food products, to original art pieces,” Dunn said.

Anyone interested in being included in the Made in KC Marketplace can sign up online here, or send an inquiry email to [email protected]. It is free to create an account and list items, a commission is only charged when items sell.

You can see the Marketplace and shop around here.