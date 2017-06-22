With his contagious passion for music, Mark Ball encourages people from across generations at Southminster Presbyterian Church to sing in the choir, perform with instruments, or simply sing with gusto from the pews on Sunday mornings.

“I think the theme of my life is that singing creates community,” said Ball, who became the Music Director and Organist at the Prairie Village church last year. “When we sing together, we remember that we belong to one another, and that’s why everybody should sing, not just people with perfect voices.”

Southminster’s church choir is growing each month, and the Sunday services always include special music by instrumentalists — church members or invited guests who play the violin, saxophone, French horn, flute, percussion or tuba. The Rev. Jeffrey Clayton often sings and plays his guitar, and Associate Pastor Karen Wright occasionally plays the trombone. Marilyn Lake leads a robust hand-bell choir that is growing in skill and in numbers.

A professional musician for nearly 40 years, Ball has both a highly trained ear and a desire for all members of the congregation to take part in the church music.

“That’s the conundrum of the church music world,” he said. “I have a master’s degree in music, and I’ve been taught to listen, listen, listen, and if something is out of tune, to fix it, and if it’s not in rhythm, to fix it. But congregational singing is inherently out of tune and out of rhythm. And yet, I I love hearing people really sing with their own voices. For me, it’s the most beautiful sound of my week.”

Known for his high energy and commitment to music, Ball also creates special music events at Southminster, beyond the regular services. On June 25, at 5 p.m. at the church, he will lead the community (neighbors and friends are welcome) in an American Sing that will feature spirituals, folk songs, Broadway show tunes and hymns. The event is free, and it is followed by an ice cream social.

Ball completed his undergraduate degree at William Jewell College, then taught school before pursuing his master’s degree, which he began at Westminster Choir College and finished at The Eastman School of Music. He was organist at Southminster for eight years, then served as music director at Village Presbyterian Church for 15 years.

Last year he made a decision to return to Southminster, where members of the congregation have been greatly touched by his dynamic music program. Ball does not ask his church musicians to be perfect, but he never hesitates to direct them in technique, even coaching them in private lessons.

“I love the intergenerational nature of the ministry at Southminster,” he said. “It’s a model for a healthy community, and I have a long history with this congregation. This was the last church that my parents belonged to, and they were cared for so well in their last years.”

Rev. Clayton is grateful that nearly 100 members of the congregation are now involved in the music of the church, and he attributes that to Ball’s perspective.

“Mark has brought us an enthusiastic view that music is part of our church’s evangelism,” Clayton said. “He stresses the importance of music to fellowship and participation, and the importance of it in binding communities.”

For more information about Southminster Presbyterian Church, visit www.southminsterpres.com.