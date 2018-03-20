By Mike Miles

A rising rate environment makes it pretty palatable to consider buying down interest rates. In the simplest terms, this means paying a fee to secure a lower interest rate on your mortgage.

To figure out if buying down your rate is worth it, you’ll need to figure out how long you expect to be living in your home. Up to this point, most people treat paying “discount points” the same way they do to a floor salesperson at Nordstrom … “no thanks, I’m just looking.”

Maybe you’ve heard of paying “discount points?” That is what buying down the rate means. You pay a fee to discount the rate, which can get expensive. How much does it cost and how is the fee established?

The general idea is that a borrower will pay a percentage (referred to as basis points or bps) multiplied by the loan amount. Every .125 percent of an interest rate buydown will cost anywhere from 35 to 60 basis points. So, buying down a rate by .25 percent could cost 70 to 120 basis points.

Example: $250,000 loan amount x 120 basis points = $3,000

See? It can get expensive. But before we make up our minds and push away the nice salesperson, we need to examine the payment difference.

If this rate was reduced by .25 percent, it reduces the monthly mortgage payment by $36 per month. The breakeven point is just under seven years ($3000 / $36 / 12 months). If you plan to be in this loan for at least seven years, then it’s worth it to buy down the rate.

In the near future, it will become much more common for banks and lenders to suggest buying down rates. You will probably see advertisements of rates that seem too good to be true and if so, it means those advertised rates will be attached to some discount point fees. Make sure you read the fine print.

Additionally, watch out for the offer of a 2-for-1 rate buydown. This is where a borrower is required to pay two points (200 bps) in exchange for a 1 percent rate reduction. Sounds awesome right? It’s not that awesome, because the discounted rate is only good for 12 months.

Every borrower is unique with a different set of goals, needs, and expectations. Buying down the rate makes sense for some and not for others. Some borrowers can’t afford to buy down the rate even though it may make sense. The important thing is to first understand the math behind the decision. It’s only then that you can understand if it makes sense for you.

My advice? Be careful and remember to look closer. If it looks too good to be true … it probably is. On the other hand, if it looks expensive … don’t rush to judgement or eliminate the option. As always, the best way to ensure you are getting the best deal is to work with a reputable local lender who will take the time to clearly explain all of your options. Call us if you’d like a complimentary consultation.