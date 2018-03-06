By Mike Miles

Technology in the mortgage industry has and will continue to improve. This is aimed at creating a more enjoyable and efficient experience for all those involved. However, in an industry so full of automation, it’s a human that has arguably the most influence over the mortgage process. It’s somewhat puzzling if you think about it. I say puzzling because the mortgage industry seems to be okay with automated underwriting, automated verifications of employment, automated asset verifications and so on but it’s not okay with automated property valuations. Appraisers are needed for this. They are the experts, but they are also human.

Appraisers go through significant education and training requirements before they can become licensed. It’s in the neighborhood of 150 hours of education, 2000 hours of supervised training and a passing grade of an appraisal board exam. Clearly, they are considered experts.

Despite all this training there is a growing segment of the mortgage industry pushing for data pools to be used for value automation in place of appraisers. Why? Most of the reasons surround the idea of removing the human element out of the equation.

Personally, I like the idea of the appraisal process staying human. I couldn’t imagine a mortgage process without them. It’s nice to rely on an expert that can understand things like market demand, material improvements and quality of construction. It is difficult for me to understand how an automated process could replace a human’s understanding of those types of things.

That said, the downside is that people have varying degrees of significance placed on things like quality of construction and market demand. One appraiser may think a home’s improvements are better or worse and what another appraiser would think. This slight difference of opinion may change the rating, which could trigger a significant value adjustment up or down. This adjustment could be the difference for an appraisal value supporting the contract price – or not.

One of the biggest challenges facing appraisers today is the current pace and demand of the market. It’s not uncommon for a property to have so many offers that it drives the price to a point that possibly can’t be supported by the market. While this doesn’t happen that often, we are seeing a slight increase in this type of activity. In next week’s post, I will discuss a few solutions for if/when an appraisal value comes in under the contract price.

