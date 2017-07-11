By Mike Miles

Whether you choose to do business with a mortgage broker, traditional bank or a mortgage bank, the chance of your loan being sold at some point during its full amortization period is pretty good. While it may be easy to take this occurrence personally, there is nothing to fear about anything changing on your loan — with the exception of where you send your payment.

Instead of referring to a mortgage being sold, I like to reference it as being transferred. It sounds less irritating. The idea of something being sold makes it sound like it costs money and to you as the borrower. There is no cost associated with a mortgage being sold/transferred. Legally, none of your loan terms can ever change. That said, a loan being transferred typically has the “ugh” effect. This is because you will have to set up a new online account and be prepared to send your payment to a different address.

So why did this happen? Lenders transfer loans to clear credit lines allowing them to lend money to the next borrower which helps the credit market grow. Lenders can transfer two things: your interest and the loan servicing. Have you ever heard of Fannie Mae and/or Freddie Mac? These government sponsored enterprises (GSEs) purchase mortgage loans in large quantities at a time. In exchange, these GSEs offer mortgage-backed securities, which are liquid bonds backed by mortgages. The sale of these bonds help drive mortgage rates.

GSEs do not lend mortgages nor service mortgages. They buy the mortgage interest income. So technically every conforming loan closed by any bank or lender is owned by one of these GSEs. The same bank or lender that originated the loan may service it temporarily but it never owns the loan. So, if you hear your bank tell you things like “we keep your loan in-house” or something similar, it’s not true. That bank may service it for a while, but it doesn’t ever own it.

Loan servicing does provide income to banks and lenders. Someone has to collect and report payments, right? The GSEs don’t want to be in that part of the game. So, there are annual premiums paid to loan servicers. However, if your bank gets an offer from another large bank to purchase the servicing rights for a specified amount of premium (money), it will take that offer. It’s just part of the secondary market, which no borrower has any influence over. These types of sales/transfers are in large quantities. It’s not like Chase is calling Sweet Local Bank asking about the Miles Family loan specifically. Chase (in this example) is instead interested in every loan the Sweet Local Bank currently services that’s a 30-year note with 720+ credit scores.

Keep in mind that loans being transferred pertain to those that fit conforming, government and jumbo guidelines (Conventional, VA, FHA, USDA & Jumbo). You could have a true non-conforming/non-agency loan that is truly owned and serviced by the Sweet Local Bank. However, this isn’t necessarily a good thing because any loan that fits this category will be a high rate and on unfavorable term. If you as a borrower can’t qualify for conforming/agency guidelines, you most likely will be slotted into a non-conforming loan program. This means the bank is willing to create a special circumstance for you in exchange for a much higher rate. These loans will be kept on the bank’s balance sheets and are generally short-term.

Try not to take it personally if your loan is transferred. No bank or lender should ever tell you your loan won’t ever be sold or transferred. Loan officers typically are the worst at telling you things like this. If they think it’s what you want to hear, you’ll hear it. Buying, selling and transferring loans is part of the process. It helps promote new lending by opening lines of credit. Remember, the terms of the loan can never change — ever.

This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Mike Miles of Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation. Contact Fountain today.

Mike Miles NMLS ID: 265927; Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268