By Mike Miles

The tax deduction for mortgage interest is pretty well known, but it’s not the only tax break you could get for buying a home. Between the interest, property taxes, mortgage insurance, and discount points, your new home could cut your tax bill by hundreds or even thousands of dollars every year.

When you get a mortgage, there are some potentially lucrative tax benefits that may come with it. Here’s a list of the most common mortgage-related tax deductions you can take.

1. Mortgage interest. This is the big one for most borrowers. You’re allowed to deduct the interest you pay on mortgages (purchase or refinance) on up to $1 million in original mortgage principal. Also, the deduction can be taken on a first and/or a second home, provided that the total principal doesn’t exceed the threshold. One big caveat: To take the mortgage interest deduction, or any of the others I’m about to mention, you’ll need to itemize deductions on your tax return. So, these tax breaks only benefit you if your total deductions are more than the standard deduction threshold, which is currently $6,350 for singles and married taxpayers filing separately, and $12,700 for married couples filing jointly. 2. Mortgage insurance (PMI). If you put less than 20 percent down when buying your home, chances are that you’ll have to pay mortgage insurance unless you use a loan program that specifically doesn’t require it. The good news is that mortgage insurance is deductible if your income is under a certain limit. The deduction begins to phase out above adjusted gross incomes (AGI) of $50,000 for singles and $100,000 for married couples filing jointly, and disappears completely above AGI of $54,000 and $109,000, respectively. 3. Discount points. The term “discount points” refers to an upfront charge you agree to pay when you get a mortgage in exchange for a lower interest rate. If you pay discount points on a loan obtained to buy (or build) your home, you can generally deduct the points you pay on your taxes during the same year. 4. Property taxes. Technically speaking, this one is available to all homeowners, regardless of whether they own their home outright or have a mortgage. However, it’s certainly worth mentioning, since a condition for claiming the other deductions is itemizing, and the deduction for property taxes could potentially push your overall deductions over the threshold that makes itemizing worthwhile. If you do pay a mortgage, you probably contribute to an escrow account each month as part of your monthly payment, and your mortgage servicer pays your taxes directly. So, when you receive your annual interest statement from your mortgage company, it typically includes the amount of property taxes you paid as well.

Let’s add this up using the following scenario:

A home with a mortgage of $250,000 at a 4.25% rate over 30-years

A home property tax bill of $3,000 per year

Annual PMI expense of $900

The deductions in this example exceed $14,000 (mortgage interest of about $10,500 + the property taxes + the annual PMI). This amount easily exceeds the minimum amount of deductions needed to itemize when filing tax returns. And it’s one of the most financially beneficial parts of owning a home. If you rent, you don’t get these benefits. Your landlord gets to keep your rent payments and the tax deductions.

