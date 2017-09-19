By Mike Miles

We could see our first legitimate mortgage rate increase in September.

I’m talking September 2018, not 2017. I just wrote a post last week about how rates dipped and was trying to bring the issue to the attention of those homeowners who could benefit from refinancing existing loans through some of the products available. I wouldn’t follow it up with a column about rates rising right away…I’m way better than that.

I’ll try not to snooze anyone too badly but do you remember hearing about Quantitative Easing? Quantitative Easing (QE) is a monetary policy in which a central bank purchases government bonds from the market in order to increase money supply and lower rates. The theory goes like this …

Central bank creates money…

…to buy bonds from financial institutions…

…which reduces interest rates…

…leading businesses and people to borrow more…

…so they spend more and create jobs…

…to boost the economy.

Some think QE worked and some don’t. The potential downside to QE is a risk for inflation and a weakened dollar. The upside is that mortgage rates dropped and have been at or near historic lows for several years in a row. Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen and heard rhetoric from economists that rates will be increasing — yet we haven’t seen an increase.

This past July, the Fed identified its balance sheet reduction would start soon but rates didn’t increase. They actually decreased. Why? Most of that is due to the Fed taking baby steps in its reduction. We are talking $10 billion every month to start increasing to a maximum of $50 billion per month. While these amounts seem large it’s very small compared to the $3.7 trillion of assets the central bank purchased from 2007 to 2014.

It’s expected that a start date of the reduction will be announced following the Fed’s two-day meeting starting this Wednesday. Jim Glassman, head economist at J.P Morgan Chase said a recent Fed study suggested the reduction plan may put long-term bond yields in the range of about 3.5 percent. I was curious as to what mortgage rates were the last time the 10-year bond was trading at 3.5 percent … and it was March 2011 and a 30-year rate was just under 5 percent.

It will take at least a year for the reduction to be noticeable, and the Fed Chairwoman will likely be stressing the Fed’s goal of not disrupting the financial markets. We may see a few more quick dips in rates over the coming months but that will most likely be due to current events at that time such as North Korea or mass flooding … etc. Otherwise, we will see rates increasing. This is the first solid evidence I’ve seen in the past two-years to substantiate me saying this.

So I’ll say it again. If you are thinking about purchasing a home in the next year or if you could benefit from a refinance to lower your payment or reduce your loan term, give me a call. A short, 15-minute conversation could save you tens of thousands of dollars.

