By Mike Miles

Advertising can be deceptive. We all know that. But lately, I’ve had a growing distaste for ads produced and paid for by mortgage lending companies. Some of them are downright deceptive, and that makes all of us look bad.

Specifically, there has been a spate of radio and television ads regarding private mortgage insurance (PMI) on conventional loans. The messages in these ads insinuate that these lenders don’t require borrowers to pay PMI when conventional guidelines otherwise require it. Remember, for anyone with less than 20 percent equity, PMI is required on conventional loans. It’s a necessary evil and it can’t be waived. Period.

Keep in mind that I’m specifically referring to conventional loans in this post. There are some loans that don’t require PMI when there is less than 20 percent equity. Those instances would include VA loans, home equity loans and other high-interest/portfolio bank products that don’t meet conventional guidelines.

Here’s the scoop: If you have a conventional loan with less than 20 percent equity… you’re paying PMI. That said, there are a few ways in which PMI can be paid.

First, there’s the traditional way where it’s an add-on to your payment until you reach 20 percent equity. This is known as borrower-paid mortgage insurance (BPMI). Second, you can increase your interest rate and the lender will pay the premium for you. This is known as lender-paid mortgage insurance (LPMI). Third, you can prepay the mortgage insurance amount as a lump-sum cost at the time of the loan closing. This is known as single-premium mortgage insurance.

Notice there is no option known as “call us today and you don’t ever have to pay PMI!” as these advertisers would have you believe. You’ll pay PMI one way or another. They are just hiding it somewhere else. So where are they hiding it?

In short, if a lender is advertising a conventional loan with no PMI required, that lender is either 1) charging you a higher interest rate or 2) charging higher closing costs. Remember, with less than 20 percent down you will pay PMI someway or somehow.

Borrowers tend to fear and loathe PMI, and I can understand that as a gut reaction. The best remedy is to protect yourself and find out if you’re dealing with a reputable lender. Ask for a copy of the loan terms and the associated closing costs before you begin the loan process. I and my team would be happy to review, discuss, and run comparisons for you.

This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Mike Miles of Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation. Contact Fountain today.

Mike Miles NMLS ID: 265927; Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268