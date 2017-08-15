By Mike Miles

How fun does it sound to research and shop your mortgage? It’s probably something that most people intend to do really well, but when it comes down to it, they don’t follow through. Why? Well, because it can be a total pain. It’s generally time intensive, confusing and potentially annoying depending on the personalities of the loan officers and/or companies you are communicating with. Like I’ve said before … not all loan officers are the same.

Here are my top tips for shopping your mortgage:

My first suggestion is to find a source of financial news that you trust, preferably an unbiased site where information that is posted, such as interest rates, aren’t paid advertisements. Sites like bankrate.com are pay-for-place sites. In my opinion, that makes the information unreliable.

Next, place a phone call to no more than two loan officers that you’ve been referred to. The point of this initial call isn’t to start asking questions such as “what is your best rate?” or “how much are your costs?” right away. Instead, see if you feel comfortable with the loan officer. Beware of the loan officer that rushes off the phone while directing you to an online link. This is a warning sign that he/she won’t take the time needed to give you the best overall service. This initial call should clue you into how well you connect with the loan officer and should serve as n initial consultation. A good loan officer should be asking a lot of questions while providing the right amount of mortgage knowledge to help educate you.

If you feel there is no interpersonal connection between you and the loan officer, dump the call quickly and move on to the next one. There’s no reason to do business with someone you probably won’t like. If you feel there is a good connection and the loan officer has asked you questions about your goals and answered any questions you may have, start asking about interest rates, costs, etc.

Once you are done with a call that went well, compare the rate information you received from the loan officer to your trusted source of financial news. The rate quoted should be right in line with what the source indicates as the national average. If the rate quoted is .25 percent or more higher than the average, you will want to make another call to do more shopping. If the rate quoted to you was .125 percent better or worse than the average, it means you were quoted fairly and accurately. So, if you connected well with the loan officer and determine you were quoted fairly, you should feel good about not having to do more shopping.

Here are some things to watch out for:

Shopping for rates online could have unintended consequences. While certain people like the idea of submitting information to receive return calls, many people aren’t prepared for the volume of calls that occur. When you submit your information online, it is often sold to dozens of companies who are all racing to call you and earn your business.

Be polite, but beware of the friends and family that are over-zealous that you are getting a bad deal. It’s great that they might be looking out for your best interest, but keep in mind that they probably don’t know your borrowing needs and/or qualifying criteria such as your credit score.

Beware of the loan officer who hesitates or refuses to send you an itemized breakdown of your borrowing proposal. This shows a lack of confidence in their ability to be competitive. At the same time, beware of the loan officer that says, “send me the other proposal, and I’ll beat it,” because well, who really wants to be working with someone who treats your mortgage like a used car transaction?

Borrowers have many choices when looking for a mortgage. This is good as it creates a competitive marketplace. It can also create confusion and frustration with the amount of time and misinformation associated with shopping for mortgages. Try to keep it simple and allow yourself to feel comfortable with a fair and competitive offer from someone you like.

