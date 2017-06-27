By Mike Miles

There may not be many words that make people say “ugh” nearly every time they hear them, but “refinance” is

probably one of them. I get it. Most people probably think it’s a painful process to go through. Additionally, a majority of current homeowners have a pretty competitive rate already. Combine those two reasons and it’s too easy to justify settling for what you have currently.

But since when is it cool to settle? You should refi. Here’s why:

1. Every time you refinance your home mortgage you have at least 30 to 60 days where you don’t have a mortgage payment due. This is because of the time between the old loan being paid and released and the new loan being fully funded and recorded. This period creates a window of saved cash flow that could be used to pay for the costs of the loan.

2. The cost of refinancing is much less than you think. On average, third-party costs total about $2,000 to $2,500 on an average loan transaction of about $250,000. This amount could easily be paid for by the window of saved cash described above.

3. Every quarter of one percent makes a huge difference. If we use the loan amount of $250,000 (mentioned above), every .25 percent of a rate reduction equals about $50 in monthly savings. This is $600 a year. While that number may not WOW you, it adds up. That's $18,000 saved over the life of a 30-year loan.

4. A lowered rate helps minimize a payment increase by reducing your loan term. Depending on your current rate, every five years of a term reduction is equal to about $75,000 in saved payments (using the same loan amount above).

5. Your PMI (Private Mortgage Insurance) will be either eliminated or reduced. Many borrowers are paying mortgage insurance for one reason or another. Either they are on an FHA loan or they don't have the required 20 percent equity established when they closed their last conforming loan. The cost of mortgage insurance can be substantial and a great way to eliminate it, or drastically reduce it, is to refinance. There is a lot of information to discuss about mortgage insurance and probably deserves its own post. Exciting, right? A full post about mortgage insurance coming soon!

6. Increasing home values creates the ability to access equity. You work hard to gain the almighty equity, right? Why not use it? Whether it's to help pay for college education, home improvements or consolidating higher interest debt, accessing equity can be a very financially advantageous decision.

Lives are busy and refinancing probably isn’t high on your priority list. You’re fearful the process is going to

be a grind and/or the benefit too small. Here’s the kicker: It isn’t. Chances are you are either talking to the wrong people or worked with the wrong people on your last loan. Fortunately, all lenders aren’t created equal. Take five minutes and call us to get an idea of how great of an impact one of our refinance loans will have for you. It also will allow you to hear how our fast-track refinance process reduces the “grind” to nearly nothing. You should refi.

