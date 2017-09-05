By Mike Miles

Mortgage insurance sounds like a wasted expense, right? There are so many insurances out there we already pay for: home, renters, auto, life and even cell phones. Why would I want to pay insurance on a home mortgage loan? Well, unless a borrower has 20 percent or more to put down on a home purchase, mortgage insurance is kind of inevitable. Not many buyers, especially first-time buyers, have 20 percent to put down on a home.

Surprisingly, mortgage insurance can be quite inexpensive — convincingly enough to intentionally choose to pay it instead of liquidating funds to otherwise avoid it. Let’s examine one of those first-time buyers with a 750 credit score, using the following for the illustration:

Purchase price: $200,000

Loan term: 30-years

Credit score: 748

Down payment: 5% ($10,000)

The mortgage insurance monthly cost for this buyer would be $93 per month. To avoid mortgage insurance completely, a total of $40,000 would have to be used as a down payment, $30,000 more than the 5 percent as noted above. Just how significant is this? It would take 322 months, or nearly 27 years’ worth of the mortgage insurance ($93) to make up the extra $30,000 used to avoid the mortgage insurance.

Furthermore, mortgage insurance is tax deductible (unless you make over $109,000 AGI on a joint tax filing). So, in the example above there would be about $1,100 paid in annual mortgage insurance and using a 25 percent tax bracket would result in about $280 in tax benefits.

Mortgage insurance was originally created to allow for more buyers to qualify for homes by adding protection for banks. Most buyers think that it’s a version of a mortgage devil. It doesn’t have to be. It can be a sophisticated way to preserve cash for buyers without needlessly wasting money each month.

Don’t misinterpret the meaning of this. If a buyer has plenty of funds on hand to make a down payment of 20 percent or more, do it. The point here is if a buyer were going to have to empty savings or liquidate investments to reach 20 percent, please welcome the idea of accepting mortgage insurance. To not fear (or resent) mortgage insurance, you should educate yourself on your particular situation by talking to a mortgage expert. Call me or my team for a no-cost analysis and consultation.

This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Mike Miles of Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation. Contact Fountain today.

Mike Miles NMLS ID: 265927; Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268