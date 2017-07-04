By Mike Miles

Quickly … how old is our country? The answer is 241 years old. That’s about the only math discussed in this mortgage post. I’m taking a break from the norm today to express my appreciation for our freedoms. Don’t worry, this won’t be a super historical and philosophical post. Besides, I’m not sure how many of you will be reading this considering it’s a holiday.

It’s very easy to take our freedoms for granted. Our days are busy and fast and before you know it, it’s tomorrow, and it starts all over. Today might give us a chance to pause and reflect on just how much our country has accomplished in so little time. Right, wrong or indifferent, opinions of our country’s politics, policies and philosophies will vary. I’m staying away from that piece. Instead I want to focus on a core principle of our independence: “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

We are fortunate to have never lived under the rule of a monarch. We have only known life with independence and freedoms to choose how to govern our lives. Our country’s Founding Fathers displayed great courage by drafting and signing a document declaring the original 13 American colonies as free and independent states from the strongest power in the world at the time; Britain.

It may sound dramatic, but I’ll say it anyway: Without our freedoms, we wouldn’t have founded Fountain Mortgage. My business partners and I had a vision of creating a firm that would become Kansas City’s most known and most reputable mortgage company. For this to happen we need the freedom to invent and innovate in how we want to shape our company’s core mission, values and culture.

Our vision is becoming a reality with one happy customer at a time. Our early success is attributed to the members of Fountain Mortgage. We have an unbelievable team of courageous professionals that help push our firm forward every day. As an owner, I believe Fountain Mortgage would be nothing without its great people. Our ownership group subscribes to the idea that we do not dictate but rather lead, support and serve our team members. Our freedoms allow me the opportunity to do what I do with the people I do it with, and I’m incredibly thankful.

Regardless of your political leanings, I encourage you to take a moment today (between parties) to read the Declaration of Independence. If you consider the time in which it was written, it’s pretty forward thinking. Opportunities await, and we all have the freedom to create and capitalize. Happy Birthday America!

