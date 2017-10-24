By Mike Miles

I had a valued client ask recently about financing investment properties. This basis of the question was the first step in deciding if it’s feasible and/or worth it to tip-toe into buying a rental property. The landscape of buying and renting investment properties has changed a bit over the last year or two. That, combined with an uptick in interest from potential buyers, prompted me to write about it today.

Investment properties played a large role in the housing crisis in 2008. If you recall, lending guidelines were incredibly loose and investors could gobble up semi-distressed properties with no money down required at closing. Many investors dumped a small amount of money to do a quick face-lift to the property and flipped it to a new buyer. This new buyer ended up purchasing a shiny but broken house. Once the crisis hit, many these owners (who purchased flipped homes) either left or were foreclosed on and banks had a terrible time re-selling these broken homes.

Nowadays, most investors are buying and holding instead of buying and flipping. As I’ve discussed before, rental rates continue to increase year after year and so does demand. The idea of buying a property and having someone else make the payment while your asset appreciates is very intriguing. In addition, I am seeing investors renting out to short-term clients rather than long-lease clients. Some savvy property owners are starting to rent via Airbnb. I have one client who earns about $3,000 to $4,000 a month in Airbnb payments on a rental home where the payment is less than $1,200. This particular client put substantial cash into the property to rehab it so it shows really well online, but it’s paying off in a big way.

Most potential investors are curious about the barrier(s) of entry for getting into owning investment properties. Here is a quick rundown:

15 percent minimum down payment

Conforming products are eligible and can be either fixed or adjustable rate terms

Debt-to-income ratios need to be 50 percent or less (same as conforming guidelines)

Buyers need additional assets equal to either two or six months’ worth of the new payment owed

New investment property buyers are typically nervous about being able to qualify because of adding another house payment to their existing debt structure. To help with this, we can order appraisals with specific addendums that report area market rents. If these area market rents exceed the house payment associated with the investment purchase the resulting payment doesn’t affect the debt-to-income ratio for qualifying purposes. It’s basically cancelled out.

Property investors can also turn to property management companies to handle potential day-to-day or month-to-month issues. Things like marketing to renters, contracting repairs and collecting rents are a few services offered by these companies. Generally, the cost is a percentage of the rents received. Owners typically build this cost into rental rates so it’s ultimately paid for by the tenant.

Conditions are good for property investors. The barrier to entry is just tough enough to eliminate those buyers that can’t really afford it (which wasn’t the case before the housing crisis), rent demand is increasing, management options are available and mortgage rates are still very low.

Most banks and larger lending institutions don’t mess with investment property lending. These loan amounts are often smaller than primary resident loans are typically more work for loan officers, processors and underwriters. As a result, banks and big lenders either shoo these loans away or charge higher rates and costs to do them.

I’ve created a team of three people that handles our investment property purchases. Some people in our industry may think we are gluttons for punishment but we enjoy working with these clients. Typically, these buyers are repeat buyers so it makes zero sense to me why these banks and big lenders turn away from the loans. We are happy and proud to work on them.

This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Mike Miles of Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation. Contact Fountain today.

Mike Miles NMLS ID: 265927; Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268