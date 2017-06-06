By Mike Miles

It’s a mathematical fact that parents know what’s best for their children 99.8 percent of the time. I’ve finally figured that out by being a parent to my wonderful monsters…err, children. Obviously, I’m joking about parenting being some sort of an absolute science. Being a parent is hardly mathematically equitable, right? I mean, how many times does a parent need to tell a child to put their shoes on?

In general, parents know what’s best primarily because we’ve all lived and learned. Our job is to try to steer our children down the path where they avoid making significant mistakes. Decisions involving planning for financial success is at the root of many parental teaching moments. Part of having financial success includes managing debt. Many parents, especially from older generations, believed and subsequently taught us that carrying debt was a bad idea. Using credit cards was even a worse idea.

Kids naturally want to rebel, right? Well, now’s your chance. It’s actually not the smartest idea to avoid using credit cards or to carry debt. As long as it’s managed correctly, it’s better to do the opposite of what parents have always told you. Here’s why.

The use of credit cards

Open some and use them. Be smart in the ones you pick. You should have about one to two credit card accounts for everyday use. I suggest avoiding store-specific credit cards unless it’s for a very large purchase such as furniture where you can get a same-as-cash offer. Clothing and fuel cards should be avoided. The associated discounts and rewards aren’t substantial enough to own an additional card that can only be used as those stores.

Using cards allows you to show the credit bureaus that you have the intelligence and ability to utilize credit. This means borrowing for short period of time (a 30-day billing cycle) and repaying most of the balance borrowed. Did you read that correctly? Yes, I said “most” instead of “all” regarding repaying the balance borrowed.

Keeping a tiny balance month-to-month shows the credit bureaus you are utilizing and managing credit debt and this improves your score more quickly than if you paid the entire balance off. My suggestion is to leave $10 a month as a carrying balance. As long as you have an average interest rate, the interest charged to you should be about $.89 per month. While this won’t make sense to your parents, it’s the right thing to do. Consider it a necessary expense to invest about $11 a year in exchange for building a better credit score. A better credit score will save you way more than $11 per year in interest for things like a mortgage or auto loans in the future.

Financing instead of paying cash

Not many people have the financial ability to pay a large sum of money for something like a car or house without it putting a significant dent in their savings. If someone has $75,000 sitting in a checking account and wants to pay $18,000 for a car, of course it’s a no-brainer: pay cash. However, if that isn’t your situation, finance it. Finance rates are very low historically and by preserving cash, you increase your opportunity to make more through investments than the interest you are paying for the car you purchased.

Depleting an asset account (where you could otherwise invest that money and earn 5 or more percent) in order to make a large purchase for a car or home just to avoid paying 2 to 4.5 percent doesn’t make equal sense. Of course, investing involves risk and includes some volatility, so this approach shouldn’t include haste.

Additionally, financing these large items provides you another opportunity to utilize and manage credit debt. Installment accounts are scored differently by the bureaus than credit card accounts, but it’s important to have a good balance of both. Meaning, it’s good to have a couple of each type. The key word there is a “couple.”

Building and maintaining a good credit structure will protect and enhance your score. Credit scores are the first thing that gets looked at when structuring a loan. Lower scores normally lead to higher interest rates. Higher scores lead to lower interest rates. Now there is a mathematical fact.



This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Mike Miles of Fountain Mortgage.

Mike Miles NMLS ID: 265927; Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268