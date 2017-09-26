By Mike Miles

I read an article over the weekend about how two generations are competing against each other, which is contributing to a tight housing market. Inventory is low and has been for a few years.

According to the chief economist at Zillow, part of the reason is because the Baby Boomer generation isn’t downsizing once they have an empty nest like they once were. This presents a disruption in the normal “move up” market.

So rather than looking to purchase a “move up” house after their starter home, buyers are increasingly looking to new construction.

How is new construction financed? That’s the most common question I hear when talking to buyers in this market. Here are the basics.

New construction can include model homes, spec homes, tear-down and rebuilds, and of course, building from the ground up. Generally, most people think of building homes from the ground up when considering new construction. Regardless of what category of new construction people may choose, the financing options can be the same.

The easiest way to finance a new construction home is to purchase it from the builder. Most builders are large enough at this point (after the housing recovery) to carry the construction note for you. This means they cover the cost of the lot, materials, and labor, and you pay them at the end when you close on the house. This is basically the exact same process as buying an existing home (less the time difference of constructing the home, of course).

Example of someone buying a new construction in a new development:

Lot price (determined by developer) $75,000

(determined by developer) $75,000 Floor plan (from the builder you choose) $300,000

(from the builder you choose) $300,000 Upgrades (if you add these) $25,000

(if you add these) $25,000 Total: $400,000

The end price is $400,000 in this example. You still deposit earnest money at the time you sign the contract (typically 1 percent or $4,000), and then you obtain a home mortgage for the remaining amount you want to finance, just as you normally would on a resale. Buyers may add additional upgrades during construction, and these add-ons can be added to the loan or can be paid in cash along the way.

Another financing option is to obtain an actual construction loan. With this loan, you pay as you go during the construction phase. This option may provide the ability for you to save some margin costs on construction, but it’s going to be a ton of work.

The vast majority of new construction buyers do NOT go this route. This type of loan is like an open-ended line of credit for a period of time that spans construction. These loans generally require a larger amount of equity into the transaction compared to the example above. This option does provide the buyer the ability to potentially control pricing more than if the buyer is purchasing directly from the builder. This is because the buyer, not the builder, controls the money.

These loans generally have two phases: the construction phase and the permanent phase. The rate during construction is a floating rate where you pay interest only on what funds you actually use. Once the home is finished and you close on the transaction, the rate is flipped to a pre-determined fixed rate and becomes permanent for the remaining term of your choice (up to 30 years). Again, my caution is this option is a lot of work because you are involved in so many purchasing (supplies and materials) decisions, and you have to manage the timing of the payouts to the builder. It can be overwhelming.

If you are considering new construction, my first suggestion is to discuss your options with a trusted real estate agent, and please make sure you are dealing with only true experts. Also, you need to discuss a budget with a loan officer that has experience with new construction. Once you have discussed things with your agent and loan officer, you can get referrals for builders that are in your price range and start looking at those model homes to get a feel for quality and design.

Fountain Mortgage has a production and processing team designated to handling new construction. Feel free to use us as a resource as you navigate the process. With the right team, new construction does not have to be intimidating. The best part is that you’ll get a great house without having to strip any wallpaper or paint any outdated cabinets!

