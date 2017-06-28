Grilled burgers are a favorite summer holiday meal. And this week, Great Harvest Bread Co. in Prairie Village is offering handmade gourmet burgers buns that will make your Fourth of July cookout something special.

“Taking your burger from everyday to gourmet all starts with the bun,” said Sarah Berlin, owner of the Great Harvest at Corinth Square in Prairie Village. “Grilling with friends and family is a favorite summer tradition. Its easy to give burgers a twist by starting with a new bun flavor like Green Chile Cheddar, and then keep adding fresh and flavorful toppings.”

In addition to Great Harvest’s year-round favorite Golden Harvest bun, noted for its buttery softness, the company will be dishing up these specialty buns June 29-July 3:

The Bacon Cheddar Beer bun is one of the most unique burger buns available anywhere. Nothing goes better with burgers than bacon, beer and cheese and these buns have it all going on inside! Try topping these burgers with grilled onions, jalapeños, and barbecue sauce for the ultimate taste explosion.

bun is one of the most unique burger buns available anywhere. Nothing goes better with burgers than bacon, beer and cheese and these buns have it all going on inside! Try topping these burgers with grilled onions, jalapeños, and barbecue sauce for the ultimate taste explosion. When we think of the Swiss Cheese and Sundried Tomato bun our minds go straight to Mediterranean inspired flavors. Season your burger with oregano, garlic, salt, and black pepper and top with fresh basil and fresh mozzarella. Add some balsamic vinegar to really take it to the next level. It also makes an amazing grilled vegetable sandwich. Marinate Portobello mushrooms, sliced zucchini, red peppers, red onions, and eggplant in olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, garlic, salt and pepper and grill. Swiss Cheese and Sundried Tomato buns are available Tuesdays and Thursdays through the summer at Great Harvest.

To learn more about Great Harvest Bread Co. of Prairie Village, KS, visit www.BestBreadinKC.com.