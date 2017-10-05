By Joanie Nicholas

I love fall—the cooler temperatures, colorful trees and a distinct crispness to the air. The change of seasons is a great metaphor for navigating the stages of life. As one life phase ends we pass into another and need different tools to most enjoy it. How happy and successful will you be if you continue to wear your swimsuit as the weather gets chillier?!

Whether by our own choice, by circumstances beyond on our control, or simply due to the natural passage of time our lives are not static. Marriage, a new career, relocation, death of a loved one, a new baby, children growing up and leaving home—sometimes we feel happy about the next phase in our journey and other developments bring sadness (sometimes we even feel a mixture of both.)

We can choose to look at our new situation as an opportunity to re-invent ourselves, to grow and learn about ourselves, to be daring and try new things. When you find yourself in the midst of a life transition, ask yourself these questions:

Who am I now?

What is important to me in this next phase?

Have any of my values changed as a result of this life event?

How do I want to spend my time, energy and money as I move forward?

Once you have clear answers to these questions, you can begin creating a home that supports you. It is vital to get rid of things that don’t fit this new life phase because they will weigh you down and drain your energy. Evaluate everything you own, room by room:

Does this item still make me happy?

Will it be useful to me in this next stage of my life?

Is this old baggage that will hold me back from building the new life of my dreams?

Time is flowing, change is coming: Will you embrace and enjoy the future or fight it, clinging desperately to your past? Everything comes into our lives for a “season.” When that season has ended, let it go—someone else needs it for that time in their life you need to make space in your home and your heart to thrive in the next stage of yours.

If you would like guidance and cheerleading to create a home that supports the new you, contact me at OrganizeWithJoanie.com/contact or [email protected].