The Leawood Stage Company is proud to present the 2018 Season celebrating twenty years of Community Theater. LSC will present this season of “Shows with Purpose”, each production will feature a philanthropic opportunity to “give back” the community.

An Enchanted Evening will kick of this 20th Anniversary Season. This original musical revue compiles favorite songs from the Broadway musicals presented throughout LSC’s history, sung by outstanding vocalists from past productions. Join us as we celebrate our 20th season on Friday, April 20th and Saturday, April 21st at 7:30 pm at the Burns & McDonnell Auditorium, 9400 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 66411.

Tickets are now on sale for $19.99 online at www.leawoodstageco.org. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the website or at the Parks and Recreation desk on the lower level of Leawood City Hall, 4800 Town Center Drive.

In addition to An Enchanted Evening, the 2018 performance schedule includes:

West Side Story – July 13-17 & 19-21 – 8:00 pm – Ironwoods Amphitheater, 14701

Mission Road – FREE

Set in 1957 New York City, West Side Story is a musical retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Young lovers are trapped between prejudice and warring street gangs in the book by Arthur Laurents. Leonard Bernstein’s music and Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics created one of the most memorable pieces of theater in the history of Broadway.

This production will aid the recovery of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of hurricane Maria.

Bark! The Musical – September 7 – 7:30 pm – The Lodge at Ironwoods Park, and September 8 & 9 – Ironwoods Amphitheater – Performance times vary, prices vary.

LSC is proud to present the Kansas City premiere of Bark! The Musical. This show follows six canine characters for a day at Doggie Daycare. From the puppy who yearns to bark like a real dog, to the opera-singing poodle and the rapping street mutt – this musical has heart. People of all ages (and their furry friends will find BARK! howlingly funny and poignant.

The three performances and the companion Bark in the Park event will benefit Leawoof Dog Park and KS KC Metro Animal Response Team.

Mame – November 1- 4, The Lodge at Ironwoods Park, 14701 Mission Road

The season will conclude in the fall with this classic Broadway musical, featuring one of the most dynamic heroines of the Broadway stage. Mame is a wildly optimistic ode to a colorful, unconventional, well-lived life. Newly orphaned Patrick comes to New York City to live with his well-to-do, eccentric, charismatic Auntie Mame. Following the stock market crash, fearless Mame tries to care for her nephew as she reinvents herself from party girl to working girl, Southern belle, world traveler, and wealthy widow.

The production of Mame will benefit CASA, court appointed special advocates for children.

Be a part of this unique community theater experience as the Leawood Stage Company begins their biggest season ever! For more information on An Enchanted Evening and the entire season, visit the LSC website at www.leawoodstageco.org