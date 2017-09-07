By Tara DePaepe

Lakeview Village, a local Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) in Lenexa, Kan., has partnered with award-winning Don Julian Builders to bring high-end homes to retirement living.

“Many of those moving to retirement communities today are physically fit, environmentally conscious, and are accustomed to living in upscale homes,” said Colette Panchot, Lakeview Village’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “To serve these seniors, Lakeview Village has invested in creating a wide range of residences to suit every taste. One of our newest floor plans is the Patio Home, built by Don Julian Builders.”

Patio Homes have Open, European Flair

Lakeview Village is currently building two single-family Patio Homes on a tree-lined cul-de-sac. These contemporary homes have a European aesthetic, with energy-efficient windows, natural light and a generous outdoor patio. The well-equipped kitchen flows into the spacious living and dining area, with vaulted ceilings for extra breathing room. A bank of windows overlooks the beautiful backyard landscaping.

There is nearly 1,600 square feet of living space on the first floor, including two bedrooms and two accessible bathrooms. The basement can be finished for additional living space, and an oversized, two-car garage is standard. This home is designed for years of comfortable living.

“While other retirement communities may offer homes with luxury finishes and touches, only Lakeview Village includes these extras in the base price,” said Panchot.

Active Seniors Prioritize Wellness

In addition to providing the area’s widest variety of homes, Lakeview Village offers first-class amenities, such as a state-of-the-art fitness and aquatics center, group fitness classes, a community garden, library, computer center and much more. Helpful services, including home maintenance, housekeeping and scheduled transportation make life easy.

“We have created a lifestyle with a strong focus on helping seniors stay healthy and live independently for as long as possible,” said Panchot.

The capstone of life at Lakeview Village is Lakeview LifeCare™, which assures access to unlimited future long-term care in on-site, highly rated healthcare centers on campus. Centerpointe Care Center, located within the community, earned a Best rating from U.S. News and World Report.

Experience Fine Dining

Lakeview Village has multiple dining options, with three restaurants and a casual bistro. Our open-seating dining program features fruits and vegetables sourced from local farms when in season, and sustainable seafood approved by the Seafood Watch program.

Enjoy An Exceptional Lifestyle

Lakeview Village has been an industry leader in Johnson County senior living for 53 years.

“We are one of the few locally owned and managed senior living communities in the area,” said Panchot. “This means we are able to make decisions at the local level, without having to consult and out-of-state property management company.”

Lakeview Village is a non-profit retirement community with support from a locally based Board of Directors.

“I’ve worked in the field of senior living for 20 years,” said Panchot. “I can’t emphasize enough how much residents benefit from having local leadership – they are able to provide input into how the community operates.”

