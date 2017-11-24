Lakeview Village, a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) in Lenexa, recently renovated the dining room and lower level community spaces at Northpointe, an attractive, five-story apartment building overlooking a three-acre lake. The nearly $250,000 renovation is just the start of improvements planned at Northpointe, with a remodel of the first floor lobby planned for 2018.

“Lakeview Village is a locally owned and managed retirement community, and we invest a significant amount in property maintenance annually,” said Colette Panchot, Sales and Marketing Director. “Our many community spaces, like the Northpointe dining room, are updated in a timely manner for the benefit of our residents.”

CCRCs that are part of a multi-site system, or that utilize outside management firms, are typically not as responsive to needs at the local level, according to Panchot.

Today, more than 100 residents call Northpointe home. With easy access to a paved, one-third mile walking path encircling the stocked lake, Northpointe is a favorite of dog owners and outdoor enthusiasts.

Northpointe’s modern apartments feature up to three bedrooms and range in size from 760 to 1,385 square feet. Each home features airy, 9-foot ceilings and ample room for mementos from a life well-lived. Over-sized balconies with sunset or lake views are the finishing touch to these wonderful homes, some of which have been upgraded with stainless steel appliances and Cambria® countertops as part of the community’s “Signature Series” program. Garage parking is also provided at no extra charge.

“A lot of the new communities popping up in our area are stick-built. Northpointe, like all of the apartment buildings at Lakeview Village, is made of concrete and steel,” Panchot said. “When you visit other retirement communities, the sales staff will emphasize finishes and countertops, not the building construction. At Lakeview we are fortunate, the apartments look great, and the buildings are quiet and safe, too.”

The Lakeview Village lifestyle also includes amenities such as dining, complete home maintenance, housekeeping, flat laundry service, lawn and tree care, access to a state-of-the-art fitness and aquatics center with a heated, saltwater pool, and numerous groups and activities. An on-site medical clinic and therapy services are available to Lakeview Village residents and the surrounding community, making routine doctor visits convenient.

“One of our residents put it this way, ‘Living at Lakeview Village means I can do what I want to do, not what I have to do,’” Panchot said.