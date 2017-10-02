Cafeteria food is much-maligned and often the punch-line of wry jokes about retirement community living. Jonathan Williams, Director of Dining Services, has proven to the more than 600 residents of Lakeview Village, a retirement community in Lenexa, that high-volume dining teams can still produce flavorful, high-quality food.

“We serve 1,200 meals per day,” Williams said. “That is several times more than most restaurants, but that doesn’t mean we can’t serve delicious, exciting food.”

Lakeview Village serves dinner daily in four dining rooms across the community. Williams creates a new menu every three months that features several ‘always available’ entrees, in addition to nightly specials. In order to keep menus current, Williams closely follows fine dining trends.

“We have a farm to fork program, just like most high-end restaurants,” Williams said.

Williams has teamed with C & C Produce to source produce grown at local farms, when available. Locally grown tomatoes, strawberries and salad greens have all been sourced through this program. In addition, Lakeview Village grows its own herbs in an on-site greenhouse.

“Not only are we sourcing local produce, our kitchens only serve sustainable seafood,” Williams said. “People want to eat food that tastes good, but they also want to be environmentally responsible. We keep these desires in mind when we are making food purchases.”

Choosing which food to purchase isn’t just the purview of Williams. Twice a year, he orchestrates food fairs, inviting vendors to come in and serve food they would like to get on the menu. Lakeview Village residents attend the fair and are given a ballot to rate what they try. These surveys are used to make purchasing decisions for upcoming menus.

Lakeview Village also features three dining committees, made up of residents, who help refine menus and offer feedback about which dishes were well-received.

“Can you imagine your favorite restaurant spending that much time with you, to figure out what you would like to see on the table? Not only are we serving delicious meals, we are catering to our residents’ tastes as much as possible,” Williams said.

Williams’ efforts to elevate the dining at Lakeview Village recently earned him accolades from Premier, Inc., the industry’s largest foodservice purchasing programs. The organization recognized him with its Illuminating Excellence Award at a conference in Washington, D.C. in June.

Williams was recognized for his accomplishments and improvements in operations, including patient and resident satisfaction scores; documented cost savings; activities that support the values and mission of the organization; professional and community activities; and personal achievements in the last year.

“Jon’s focus on bringing fresh, local produce and sustainable seafood to the residents of Lakeview Village has really amplified the dining experience in our four dining rooms,” said Jamie Frazier, CEO of Lakeview Village. “We are proud of his accomplishments, and are pleased that Premier, Inc. honored him with this award.”

With the addition of a new corporate executive chef, and a continued focus on scratch cooking, dining at Lakeview Village is anything but a punch-line.

“Forget everything you think you know about retirement community dining,” Williams said. “At Lakeview Village, we are creating a dining experience to rival higher-end restaurants in this city every day.”