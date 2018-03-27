has a long history of supporting organizations in our community. Today the club’s focus is on seven of these, which provide its members numerous opportunities for service to them. Each is in keeping with the JCYM mission statement: To serve, support and promote philanthropies in our community.

Evergreen Community of Johnson County’s mission is to provide the best possible care to its senior population regardless of their resources. JCYM committee projects include weekly Bingo games, a spring bazaar, secret Santa collection, annual style show, and Bingo store collection. JCYM members bake cookies, make candy, and snack mix, and donate items for these events. JCYM has been serving Evergreen and its predecessors since 1962.

Growing Futures Early Education Center (formerly Head Start of Shawnee Mission) became a JCYM philanthropy in 2001. Its mission is to nurture children and to strengthen families to enrich our community. There are numerous opportunities for JCYM members to interact with the children throughout the school year—Pumpkin Patch, Friendship Day, Dr. Seuss Day, a book fair and bilingual book collection. There are also collections of infant and toddler items, and healthy snacks.

Johnson County Christmas Bureau became a JCYM philanthropy in 1977. JCCB serves the needs of over 13,000 Johnson County residents by providing the annual Holiday Shop in December. JCYM members help with this event by donating and sorting items throughout the year and helping set up for the holiday shopping experience for low income families. JCYM members also staff the annual Holiday Shop.

KidsTLC grew from the realization in 1970 that an emergency shelter for children in our area was needed. The first home was opened in 1972 for young children birth to twelve years with JCYM funds. TLC’s mission is transforming the lives of children and families in our community. KidsTLC is currently one of Kansas City’s largest organizations providing children with a continuum of care. JCYM’s members support the work of the organization by hosting KidsTLC Nights, United for Kids Gala staffing, collections of arts and crafts supplies, and personal care items.

SAFEHOME became a JCYM philanthropy in 1989 and continues its mission to break the cycle of domestic violence for victims and their children by providing shelter, advocacy, counseling and prevention education in our community. JCYM projects include staffing SAFEHOME clothes closet, collecting underwear and swimsuits, Thanksgiving basket collection and sorting, and jewelry collection.

Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation’s mission is to preserve, interpret, and operate the Shawnee Indian Mission as a state historic site and an educational facility. In 1986, the Shawnee Indian Mission Museum Kansas State Historical Site became a JCYM philanthropy. In 1996, JCYM became a lifetime member of the Friends of Shawnee Indian Mission. JCYM projects include the Fall Festival bake sale, Christmas decorating of the Mission, Christmas Open House, and Trails through the Mission when members dress in period costumes and demonstrate skills and activities of the 1860s to elementary school children.

JCYM is eager to welcome the Rodrock Foundation as its newest philanthropy in 2018. The foundation serves young people who are aging out of foster care and needing support as they enter adult life. Projects that JCYM will assist with include a Christmas Holiday Party for 240 foster youth and adults. An end of the year celebration to recognize those graduating and other end of the year student successes, monthly birthday parties, and backpacks and care packages for those foster students entering college in the fall will be some of JCYM’s projects to support the foundation’s goals.

For additional information about Johnson County Young Matrons’ philanthropies and information about joining JCYM, go to the JCYM website, www.jcym.net.