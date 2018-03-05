The intergenerational program at Lakeview Village, a retirement community in Lenexa, Kansas, will celebrate an important milestone this spring: its 20th anniversary. The program, through the Lakevie Village Child Development Center, pairs children from the community aged six weeks to six years with Lakeview Village residents across all levels of care, from independent living to skilled nursing.

“Many programs like this only last a handful of years, because of the amount of coordination between departments it takes to run the program,” said Julie Jegen, director of the Child Development Center. “So to be celebrating 20 years is a big accomplishment.”

The children in the program refer to residents as “grandma” and “grandpa,” and enjoy resident volunteers who read, play the piano, and help with special programming in the classrooms. The children also visit residents in assisted living and skilled nursing once a week. The children will sing songs, play games and have story time with residents, who often sing and clap along.

The holidays are especially busy for the intergenerational program. Children trick or treat at the community, sing holiday carols, make and distribute Valentine’s for residents and hunt Easter eggs at the Care Center in the spring.

“The beautiful things that come out of the program are inspiring,” said Jegen. “Former students of ours went to visit their own grandparents who were in a care center, and their mother was nervous about how the visit would go. Because of our program and the earlier exposure they had to older adults who need higher levels of care, they were perfectly at ease.”

Social scientists who study aging believe that age segregation leads to ageism. Uniting generations allows all to be less fearful and more empathetic toward people who are much older or younger than themselves.

Generations United, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children, youth and older adults through intergenerational collaboration, published a study in 2017 with The Eisner Foundation, started by former Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Mike Eisner and his wife Jane, to create more intergenerational opportunities. According to the study, 77% of adults wish there were more opportunities in their own communities for people from different age groups to meet and get to know each other, and nearly 9 in 10 adults believe community programs that serve kids and older adults actually end up benefitting everyone.

“We have residents who don’t live near their grandchildren, and students who don’t live near their grandparents. This program allows both to develop those important relationships that they wouldn’t otherwise get to experience,” said Jegen. “There are many reasons Lakeview Village is a wonderful retirement community, the intergenerational program is one that I personally love.”