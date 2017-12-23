With the end of the year nearly here, it’s time to start making sure you’ve got your financial house in order for the upcoming tax season. Here are a few important reminders and updates about taxes in Kansas and at the federal level.

Kansas Tax

Most Kansas residents can expect their income tax will be higher for 2017.

The Kansas legislature finalized the state’s income tax changes in June 2017. This is a retroactive change to January 1, 2017. The state will not assess penalties or interest related to these changes, as long as the taxes are paid before April 17, 2018. If you will have a significant increase of income in 2017, I recommend you make an estimated income tax payment by January 15, 2018. A ballpark rule I use is to make sure about 3.25% of total income (prior to deductions) have been paid to the state.

A major change affecting Kansas residents is business income (non-W2 wages) from Kansas sources such as self-employment, S-Corporations, partnerships and rental income will be taxed on your 2017 tax return.

Kansas also added in a tax bracket and is phasing in a tax rate increase for all brackets. For 2017, the tax brackets are: up to $30,000 is 2.9%; >$30,000 to $60,000 is 4.9%; >$60,000 is 5.2%. In 2018 the rates will be 3.1%, 5.25%, and 5.7%, respectively.

The flip side of the Kansas changes is the increase in the percentage of your federal itemized deductions that can be used for your 2018 tax return. The Federal Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) used to modify your Federal AGI that usually resulted in a high KS AGI has been eliminated and allows your KS Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) are similar to your Federal AGI.

Federal Tax Tips and Updates

There are a few key items for 2018 tax planning. They are prepayed expenses and delayed income. Prior to taking action on the following recommendations review your tax return or consult your tax preparer to see if these recommendations would benefit you.

For the itemized deduction expenses that you will not receive a benefit from in 2018, you should pre-pay them in order to benefit from your 2017. Such things like property taxes, business related expenses, attorney and tax preparer fees and continuing education expenses. Also, double your charity contributions. If you are a business owner or partner, you should purchase planned/needed large non-capitalizable items in 2017.

If you receive pass through income (typically reported on form K-1), I recommend delaying that income until 2018. Most people in 2018 with this pass through income will receive a discounted tax rate.

This new tax change will eliminate the personal exemptions ($4,050 per exemption) deduction. This deduction loss could offset most of the effect of the increased standard deduction. This means that there will be no real change in the amount of tax due if the changes have not been made. There is still a credit for dependents under 17 and for other dependents. A family of three or more exemptions in 2017 will not see much of a decrease in their 2018 tax liability.

As always, consult your tax and/or your financial advisor prior to making financial decisions.

