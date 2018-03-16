The temptation to over-price is high right now for sellers as the word on the street is that you can pretty much name your price and get it. Unfortunately, the word on the street is not always accurate and this is one of those times.

Yes, in certain price ranges, we are seeing homes sell for as much as 10 percent over list price (200K-250K for example). The key point is that this unbelievable demand is only in certain price ranges or specific subdivisions. It would be reckless to say otherwise.

In these hot locations and price ranges, pricing correctly still matters. Throwing a random number out there with no supporting data puts a seller at a tremendous disadvantage. Recently we have seen the number of price adjustments increase as well as days on market. So what is causing this to happen? See below.

As you can see the number of homes for sale February 2018 is down 15.7 percent in the Shawnee Mission School District when compared to February 2017. And although it may be hard to read, the number of homes to go under contract actually dropped from January to February this year from 249 to 214, respectively. This is counter to what has happened the previous two years when the number of homes to go pending went up from January to February.

Also, please notice that the number of homes to go under contract dropped 36.3 percent in February when compared to the same month last year. This drop in overall demand is putting the market on notice that the market is continuing to shift.

Ok, so the following graph is where the rubber meets the road.



The major takeaway from this graph is that if you look at the last two years, you can see that starting in January the percentage of homes for sale to go under contract has steadily increased each month till April where it historically will peak. This year we saw a slight increase from December 2017 to January 2018 and then demand actually dropped a bit in February.

The long and the short of it is that when the absorption rate is on the rise, sellers can be a bit more confident about pricing higher than fair market value because in many cases the demand will catch up to the price. Conversely, when the absorption rate is down, sellers must be very careful not to over price. A home that is slightly over-priced one day can be very over-priced the next week when demand is flat or on the decline.

Pricing a home for sale is all about positioning, not about establishing fair market value. It takes a Realtor who knows the market well to position a home at a price that will cause it to sell in short order, and at the same time for top market value. This is where online sites like Trulia and Zillow fail the consumer. Not only are they inaccurate most of the time because we are a closed record state and our MLS does not share sold data with them, but they also do not take into account supply and demand which has a major impact on fair market value.

As a foot note, and I say this with compassion, please do not look to your recent county appraisal as an indication of fair market value. Just as I would consider it reckless of me to assign a value to a home without seeing it first, it would be reckless to assume that the county’s system can accurately assess fair market value without ever stepping foot in your home.

If you are a potential home seller and would like to know more about your local market and the price that will cause your home to sell, please contact us today.