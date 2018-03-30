By Chad Taylor

We recently had the pleasure of working with Jason and Whitney Pomeroy for the second time. My wife, Leah, assisted them with their first home purchase back in 2014. Since then, they welcomed a beautiful daughter and the three of them were very happy in their home. However, as with most growing families, they were starting to feel that at some point they were going to outgrow their first home.

Leah had been in contact with Whitney earlier this year and was made aware that the topic of a future home had become a reoccurring topic of conversation. That being said, they certainly did not have to move right now. But a move at some point was inevitable.

Leah shared with Whitney that homes in her price range (200K-225K) in the NEJC area were in short supply and in many cases receiving multiple offers. She also made Whitney aware that in their new price range, homes were not selling as quickly and they may have more leverage than they think.

Now lets hear from Whitney. She was so kind to share her thoughts. Perhaps you might hear some familiar thoughts in her comments:

Initially you were hesitant to sell your home at this time. Why was that? And what changed your mind?

“We didn’t need to move for another 2-3 years and we love our house so wanted to stay there for as long as we could. But we changed our mind because we know it’s a good time to sell (turns out you and Leah were right 😊) and we saw two homes that we loved and wanted to make an offer on. So we quickly put our house on the market and just got word that our first choice accepted our offer!”

How was the selling process for your family? And what surprised you about the process?

“This was our first time selling a home so we didn’t know what we were getting into. The team made it easier on us because of all of the help they provided to get the house ready QUICK. A stager even came over to tell us what to do for pictures and showings. Overall, the process was a lot faster than we thought, it sold in a weekend, we had showings all day, every day. Then Monday it was over and done with and we were under contract. We were surprised that the morning our house went on the market we woke up to text messages at 8:00 am that showings were beginning at 9:30. So overall, easier and quicker than we thought!”

What message would you have for potential move-up buyers out there like yourselves who might be fearful of the process?

“This is a great time to sell and now is the time to do it. We knew that but didn’t really think it would turn out as well as it did. We have a toddler at home and she is messy, so keeping the house clean and put together is almost impossible. I am so glad it was only a few days. We got it over with quickly and, as a bonus, made some extra money because we got an offer way above asking! We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome and if we had waited to do this down the road, the outcome may not have been this good.”

Is there anything that you would have done differently?

“We would have planned a little more, it was like a spur of the moment decision since we saw two houses we would be willing to put offers on, so we just went for it. No regrets but I am a planner so if I had to do something different it would have been this.”

On the flip side, Jason and Whitney are now under contract on a beautiful home. And even better, they did NOT have to pay full list price on their purchase. You see, this is the tale of two markets – the starter home market and the move-up market. Although both markets are still technically in a seller’s market due to lower inventory, the move-up market has slowed. You have probably noticed more real estate signs in yards as of late and not all of them say SOLD. That is because the demand in certain price ranges, like 400K-600K for example, is down when compared to this time last year.

If you are outgrowing your starter home, like Jason and Whitney, now IS your time to take advantage of the market conditions while they are still in your favor. For more information about your future move, please contact our team today. We are here to help.