By Chad Taylor

February’s numbers are in and as always, the real estate market is doing its best to keep us on our toes.

Due to an overall mild winter combined with a slow but steady increase in mortgage interest rates, the real estate market has heated up early again this year. If you recall, post election, a similar pattern occurred last year.

In 2017, we closely monitored the signs of a shifting real estate market as inventory grew a fast pace heading into November and December while at the same time housing demand appeared to be lessening. Fast forward to January and February of this year and we saw demand kick into high gear. But only in certain price ranges.

What we are seeing currently is a compression of the seller’s market. To explain, over the last several years there has been a shortage of housing in all price ranges. The entire city, for the most part, has been in a strong seller’s market. High demand coupled with low housing inventory has made it like the wild west out there with bidding wars becoming a daily occurrence. In many cases, the list price was simply a starting point, not the end goal for the seller.

To get back to my compression comment, we are seeing currently that there are certain price ranges that are smoking hot with little for buyer’s to choose from and with lots of buyers fighting over the same home. But we are also seeing price ranges where there is no competition, or very little to speak of. And in these price ranges, days on market are on the rise and so is inventory. Essentially the seller’s market is compressing from the top down.

I recently conducted a market study for the Shawnee Mission area and found the following:

$150,000-$250,000 price range: The average days on market is 12 days and currently there is only one month of inventory(slightly up from 0.5 months in Feb 2017), thus it would only take 30 days for all of the active homes to sell at the current sales rate. This is the price range where some sellers are seeing anywhere from 5-20 (yes 20) offers on their home. I have seen several homes in this price range sell for 10 percent over list price. That is wild!

$250,000-$500,000 price range: The average days on market is 16 days and currently there are two months of inventory(up from 1.2 months in Feb 2017). This price range is still moving at a good pace, however, as you get closer to the top of this range the houses are not moving as quickly and the competition is not as strong. In most cases though, this is still a good move-up price range so the demand is still pretty healthy. Homes in this price range could still see multiple offers, but most likely not at the level of the previous price range.

$500,000-$750,000 price range: The average days on market is 28 days and currently there are eight and a half months of inventory. That's right folks, eight and a half months of inventory. That is more than double from February 2017 when inventory was at only four months of supply. This is the opportunity price range right now. For move up buyers who are selling in the 250K-500K price range and buying in the 500K-750K price range, you can have the best of both worlds- little competition when selling and plenty to choose from when buying. Just this week my wife, Leah, got one of our buyers under contract on a home that was listed for $580,000. It was a good home in a strong location, yet it had been on the market for 40 days. Thus, our buyers were able to negotiate the price down a bit and with no competition for it.

This column has two different messages for two different sellers out there. If you are looking to sell and move up in size and prize, this could very well be your “perfect storm” market. Don’t wait for the spring rush when you might be facing a sudden surge of competition as sellers hit the market. If you are a seller who is looking to down size, don’t wait. If the seller’s market continues to compress you might find it harder and harder to sell your home, especially if the current value is closer to the luxury home price range.

Call us or email us today if you need help crafting a selling and/or buying strategy for you that will set you up for success in today’s market.