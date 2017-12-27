French Market recently celebrated its fourth anniversary in the Prairie Village Shops by expanding its food offerings and unveiling a redesigned store interior with new seating options.

In addition to offering authentic, made-to-order sweet and savory crepes on Saturdays, French Market is now offering fresh crepes Monday-Friday from 11am-3:30pm, as well as daily hot sandwiches and soup specials. A new self-service seating area allows guest to enjoy these items, or any of the prepared grab-and-go salads and sandwiches, inside the store or on the sidewalk patio during nice weather.

“We’re excited to be serving crepes every day, as well as offering more items for people looking for a quick, casual lunch during the week,” said Patrick Quillec, owner. “The new hot sandwich and soup specials are fantastic, but we also know some people just want to pop in and grab something to go, which is why we have a full selection of prepared salads and sandwiches ready to carry out.”

Noah Quillec, son of owners Patrick and Joanne Quillec, recently joined French Market as Store Manager, after nearly three years as Cheese and Charcuterie Manager at Market Hall Foods in the Bay Area, California.

“I’m excited to feature more of the great local products from our area, like WheatFields bread from Lawrence, which we get delivered fresh daily for our sandwiches and sell by the loaf,” Noah Quillec said. “I’m also working with my brother Phil, Executive Chef at Cafe Provence, to bring in artisanal products from France and across the U.S., like hand-crafted cheese and charcuterie.”

French Market continues to offer a variety of take-home dishes from Cafe Provence — including a seasonal selection of soups, salads, entrees, and desserts — as well as holiday specials and a catering menu for events and in-home entertaining.

“It’s great being able to work closely with my parents, my brother, and all the other family members at French Market and Cafe Provence,” Noah Quillec said. “This is very much a family business, and my hope is that our guests and customers feel that when they visit us.”