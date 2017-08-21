Welcome to the Women’s Employment Network (WEN). We’ve helped thousands of women just like you turn their lives and careers around.

It all starts with training — and it’s free.

At WEN we’re here for women who are unemployed, underemployed, laid off, new to the job market or trying to re-enter the workplace.

Achieving economic stability takes training and support. Our training program includes:

Professional Development Workshops — Discover who you are and how to excel in the workplace.

— Discover who you are and how to excel in the workplace. Entrepreneurial Exploration — Nurture your idea or talent to start your own business.

— Nurture your idea or talent to start your own business. Individual Assessments — Meet with a team of people to discuss your strengths, concerns and your speciﬁc challenges to create a plan for success.

— Meet with a team of people to discuss your strengths, concerns and your speciﬁc challenges to create a plan for success. Resume Development — Learn about your unique skills, abilities and experiences, then package them into a resume that opens doors.

— Learn about your unique skills, abilities and experiences, then package them into a resume that opens doors. Interview Strategies — Receive help in preparing for job interviews, including mock interviews with human resource professionals.

— Receive help in preparing for job interviews, including mock interviews with human resource professionals. Financial Coaching — Learn more about money management, how to use a budget, improve credit, and protect against identity theft.

— Learn more about money management, how to use a budget, improve credit, and protect against identity theft. Job Search — Create a job search strategy that maximizes your time and resources.

Questions? Call 816-822-8083. Ready to sign-up? Register today in person at 920 Main, Suite 100 Kansas City, MO 64105 on Mondays, 1 to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m.

Allow about an hour and a half to complete the registration process. Please bring a current picture ID, Social Security card, and proof of diploma, GED or college degree.

For more information, visit kcwen.org.

Testimonial from client:

“When I came to WEN, I had been let go after 29 years and I was devastated. The job market had changed and I didn’t know how to look for a job. I didn’t know where to go or what to do. When I finally came to WEN, I was so glad I did. The support of the women was great. I got a lot of my confidence back because of WEN. The experience changed my life.”