Welcome to the Women’s Employment Network (WEN). We’ve helped thousands of women just like you turn their lives and careers around.
It all starts with training — and it’s free.
At WEN we’re here for women who are unemployed, underemployed, laid off, new to the job market or trying to re-enter the workplace.
Achieving economic stability takes training and support. Our training program includes:
- Professional Development Workshops — Discover who you are and how to excel in the workplace.
- Entrepreneurial Exploration — Nurture your idea or talent to start your own business.
- Individual Assessments — Meet with a team of people to discuss your strengths, concerns and your speciﬁc challenges to create a plan for success.
- Resume Development — Learn about your unique skills, abilities and experiences, then package them into a resume that opens doors.
- Interview Strategies — Receive help in preparing for job interviews, including mock interviews with human resource professionals.
- Financial Coaching — Learn more about money management, how to use a budget, improve credit, and protect against identity theft.
- Job Search — Create a job search strategy that maximizes your time and resources.
Questions? Call 816-822-8083. Ready to sign-up? Register today in person at 920 Main, Suite 100 Kansas City, MO 64105 on Mondays, 1 to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m.
Allow about an hour and a half to complete the registration process. Please bring a current picture ID, Social Security card, and proof of diploma, GED or college degree.
For more information, visit kcwen.org.
Testimonial from client:
“When I came to WEN, I had been let go after 29 years and I was devastated. The job market had changed and I didn’t know how to look for a job. I didn’t know where to go or what to do. When I finally came to WEN, I was so glad I did. The support of the women was great. I got a lot of my confidence back because of WEN. The experience changed my life.”