The explosion of the craft-made community in Kansas City means area residents today have access to a wide range of unique and enticing gift options for friends and family.

And at Made in KC, the curator of hundreds of locally made products from area makers, shoppers can often add a personal touch to already distinctive items.

Make in KC works with a handful of local vendors and makers on customization and embroidery services that can specialize a gift.

Nancy Cantril of Cantril Signature Sewing offers monogramming services for several Made in KC products, from ball caps to tote bags to tee-shirts.

“Monogramming is such a classy way to personalize a gift and to customize your living space,” Cantril said. “Personalization shows the giver took time to plan a gift especially for the recipient.”

Cantril is often asked to customize standard home items like towels — but she also gets some out-of-the-ordinary requests. Recently, she added a monogram to a key fob.

Emily Hopkins, owner of A Little Papery, makes custom-designed illustrations and hand drawn family portraits that are available for order through Made in KC.

“I so enjoy getting to pull out the personality and unique traits of these individual characters to create little cartoons from the inspiration photos that clients provide to me,” she said. “Likewise, I love that there’s an avenue for me to offer my own locally made art to Kansas City dwellers and people within my community.”

To find out more about Made in KC’s personalized products and customization services, check out their website here.