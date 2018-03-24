

Spring has arrived along with some great new books, TV series and films at the Library! Need new reading or movie recommendations for yourself, a child, or a book club suggestion? The Johnson County Library can help. Stop in at any of our locations throughout Johnson County and browse or discover online our recent arrivals of books, music, and movies.

Looking for a great read?

Our Readers Advisory librarians are full of good ideas about what to read. Like an author or specific book and want to read more that’s similar? Our staff will help you find great reads, suggestions and read-alike titles and authors for all ages from youth to adult.

On our website, you’ll also find discussion guides, book lists, staff recommendations, and book-oriented articles to help you improve your reading experience.

TV Series, Movie and TV Tie-ins

This spring, the Library introduced several new additions to the collection, including the purchase of a few TV series on DVD which were previously only available on streaming services. Check the catalog for our recent additions of “Stranger Things” Season One and “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season One.

We’ve also bulked up our book collection of movie and TV tie-ins. Altered Carbon (by Richard K Morgan) is the source material for the new Netflix Original series. We also have copies of Hillary Jordan’s book, Mudbound. (the movie is available by streaming only and not currently available on DVD).



Indie and Foreign Language Films

One of our “hidden gems” awaiting discovery is our foreign film collection on DVD and live stream, including a popular selection of “Bollywood” movies. Our streaming video services feature an extensive video library of classical music performances, opera, ballet, live concerts and documentary films from around the world. Select from our DVD collection or stream art-house films to your electronic device – all that’s required is a Johnson County Library card!

