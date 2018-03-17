

More than 7 million books, DVDs and CDs circulate through the Johnson County Library system annually. So what does the Library do to make room on the shelves for the 150,000 new titles which will be purchased this year? Hold a big sale, of course!

For more than 30 years, the Friends of the Johnson County Library have been supporting the Library’s collections and programming through sales of gently used items that have been “weeded” from circulation. The Cabin Fever Book Sale is your chance to purchase the best sellers you’ve been meaning to get your hands on.

Something for Everyone

Come browse our Cabin Fever sale at the Central Resource Library March 21 to 24. You’ll find great deals on a broad selection of books, music and movies. Most items priced $2 to $5 and cash, check and credit cards are accepted. All proceeds from the sale go to the Friends, which support the Library’s early literacy programs, staff professional development and special events.

Public sale hours are:

Wednesday, March 21, 4 to 7:30 pm (early bird preview)

Thursday, March 22, 10 am to 7:30 pm

Friday, March 23, 10 am to 5:30 pm

Saturday, March 24, 10 am to 3 pm

Online Sales

Can’t make it in-person to our Cabin Fever sale? No worries, online sales are available 24/7, 365 days a year.

Tireless Support

The Friends have indeed been good friends and have worked tirelessly in support of the Library as volunteers, fundraisers and political advocates – for more than 60 years.

Founded in 1956, the Friends have offered book sales for more than 30 years ago and have used bookstores at three Library locations: Antioch, Blue Valley and Central Resource. The Friends also established an internet sales presence in 2004 and surpassed the $1 million mark in total online sales in June 2016.

Learn more about the Friends and find out about future Friends sales

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom