Every Saturday, the Oak Park Branch of the Johnson County Library opens its doors at 9:00 am to welcome a diverse group of non-English speakers to multi-levels of English learning. These ELL (English Language Learner) conversational classes allow adult students to practice the English they know. Each two-hour class is free-form and is not programmed with set curriculum or accredited materials. Instead, it’s a chance for new learners to speak conversationally, add to their vocabulary and a chance to ask questions about the tricky nature of the English language’s word structure, word order and grammar.

Going Back to the Start

The popular classes were the brainstorm of Magaly Vallazza, then supervisor of the Oak Park branch, Raji, a GED tutor for JCCC-AED and Christine Peterson, Latino Services Outreach Librarian. The three recognized the need to offer the non-English speaking community an opportunity to converse about what they were already learning, where they could ask questions in a friendly environment. Celebrating its tenth year in 2017, the program is well-known throughout the Metropolitan KC area.

Self-Paced Learning

In order to keep the atmosphere light, classes remain free and there is no registration or exams. Staff assess a student’s level of language expertise upon arrival and students can progress at their own pace. Those who come regularly soon find and settle into the level most comfortable for them. Staff encourage ELL students to come as often as possible and to practice their English whenever they can. Volunteers, some with involvement since the program’s inception in 2007, prepare the weekly lesson for one of the three classes offered; Intermediate I, Intermediate II, and Advanced. Basic classes are also offered at times.

Family Activities

During the last ten years, many evolutions in the program have taken place. One of these is the addition of learning activities for the children of the parents participating in the ELL classes. The Colorín Colorado program provides crafts, games, stories and songs for children ages 4 to 11 while their parents are studying. Children also learn critical peer interaction skills. Attendees have often commented they are further encouraged to continue coming to ELL classes because their children want to join in the Colorín Colorado program and don’t want to be late!

