Within the strategic plan of the Johnson County Library is the goal of community building. This is a platform for the Library to build partnerships and collaborations with the goal of creating an environment that is welcoming to our patrons.

The upcoming Cultural Showcase of Latin America: South America at the Oak Park branch on March 29 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm is one of these programs. The showcase grew from the beloved Latin American Tertulias, programs of music and poetry designed for the Latino population of Johnson County entirely in Spanish.

Building Awareness

Participation from this group links to others in the greater community. This represents an empowerment of Latino organizations and community as well an opportunity for those present to share their cultural uniqueness to the benefit of all.

Integrating

The library is proud to collaborate with dozens of people from different Latino cultures who work with us in the creation of the programming and actively participate in the events. We believe these offerings build awareness of the diverse cultural presence in Johnson County. Not only are these programs special to the Library, they also help create wider awareness of who lives in our community and builds critical relationships.



Community Connections

Through these events, the Library reaches a variety of ethnic populations and strengthens the strong bond of friendship. When making the important connections between those individuals and families who identify with the cultural elements of the bilingual showcase presentations, the Library can also introduce participants to the other fun and educational offerings at the Library.

Join us for the Latin America World Showcase on March 29 and learn about other cultural events at jocolibrary.org/events/espanol

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom