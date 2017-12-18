The City of Mission is currently accepting applications to fill an anticipated vacancy on the Mission City Council in Ward IV. This appointment will be for an unexpired term ending January 2020.
Selection process
- Interested applicants who are registered electors and reside in Ward IV should submit a cover letter of interest and resume to City Clerk Martha Sumrall, 6090 Woodson, Mission, KS 66202 or by email to [email protected]
- The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2017
- Interviews will be conducted the first week of January 2018
- Appointment of the selected candidate is anticipated at the Mission City Council meeting, on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 7 p.m. at Mission City Hall
General Information
- At a minimum, councilmembers can expect to participate in the following meetings and activities:
- Community Development Committee – First Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m., Mission City Hall.
- Finance and Administration Committee – First Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. or following Community Development Committee, Mission City Hall.
- City Council Legislative meetings – Third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m., Mission City Hall.
- City Council worksessions and other special City Council meetings as called.
- Review of City Council packets weekly. Information for the upcoming week’s City Council committee, legislative or worksession meetings is delivered via e-mail to councilmembers on Friday afternoons.
- Attend City-sponsored functions and events.
- Attend various other public events and/or regional and national committees (Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, Johnson County, Mid-America Regional Council, League of Kansas Municipalities, National League of Cities, etc.) when possible.
- Councilmembers are eligible to attend local, state and national conventions, conferences and training sessions as outlined in City Council Policy 112.
For further information, please contact City Clerk Martha Sumrall at 913-676-8350 or [email protected]. The boundaries for Ward IV may be found here on the city’s website and a description of the boundaries may be found here.