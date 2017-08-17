Northeast Johnson County residents will have a chance to participate in a metro-wide celebration of Kansas City’s rich jazz heritage this weekend.

As part of the fourth annual Charlie Parker Celebration, which kicks off today and will feature nearly two weeks of live performances at venues large and small across KC, David Basse’s Jazz Jam will be coming to Ironwoods Park in Leawood at 6 p.m. this Sunday.

The performance is free, but the event will also feature a meet-and-greet opportunity with artists-in-residence Tivon Pennicott and Sullivan Fortner at 4 p.m. Tickets to the meet-and-greet event are $75, and can be purchased online here. Lon Lane’s Inspired Occasions will be serving a gourmet, Charlie Parker-themed dinner for meet-and-greet participants, and beer and wine will be available to go along with the wonderful meal.

Basse’s Jazz Jam includes performances by local musicians David Basse, Joe Cartwright, Seth Lee, Taylor Babb, Jason Goudeau, Todd Wilkinson and Matt Schiessi.

You can find a full list of the performance schedule for this year’s celebration here.