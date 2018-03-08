When it comes to hiring and retaining talent, employers should prepare for a challenging 2018.

While 44 percent say they will hire full-time employees, and 51 percent will hire temporary employees, employers will have a tough time finding qualified people to fill their roles. Almost half (45 percent) of HR managers already have jobs they cannot fill, citing the inability to find qualified candidates.

“There is a perfect storm happening in the U.S. labor market,” Matt Ferguson, CEO of CareerBuilder, said in a press release. “Low unemployment paired with lagging labor force participation and a growing skills gap is making it very difficult for businesses to find qualified candidates – and this is for all types of roles. If employers want to remain competitive, they are going to have to look to new talent pools and significantly increase their investment in training workers to build up the skills they require.”

Not only will companies have challenges finding candidates, they may also have trouble retaining the talent they already have, with 40 percent of workers planning to change jobs in 2018.

Employers to Try New Recruiting Techniques

Many companies recognize the coming competition for qualified candidates, so they are preparing to try new techniques to attract top talent.

Recruiting fresh talent – 64 percent of employers plan to hire recent college graduates.

– 64 percent of employers plan to hire recent college graduates. Attracting talent from abroad – 23 percent plan to hire professionals from other countries.

– 23 percent plan to hire professionals from other countries. Hiring familiar faces – 39 percent would like to hire former employees.

– 39 percent would like to hire former employees. Hiring for potential – 66 percent plan to consider people who don’t have all the necessary skills but have potential. Forty-four percent say they will train low-skilled workers with little experience for higher-skilled jobs.

– 66 percent plan to consider people who don’t have all the necessary skills but have potential. Forty-four percent say they will train low-skilled workers with little experience for higher-skilled jobs. Show them the money – 30 percent plan to increase starting salaries by 5 percent or more, and 36 percent say they will do the same for existing staff.

Other Recruiting Techniques to Try

In today’s competitive hiring landscape, you can’t simply post a job ad and wait for the perfect candidate to apply. Here are some techniques you should try: