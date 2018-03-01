

Getting offered a new job is a great feeling. Finally, all your hard work has paid off. But now you need to decide if you want to accept the offer.

For some, the decision will be easy. For others, not so much. You may have learned some things throughout the interview process that’s giving you pause, or maybe you received a competing offer. How do you decide if you want to accept the job? Ask yourself these questions:

Are there growth opportunities?

Unless you want to change jobs every few years, make sure there are opportunities for advancement at your potential new employer. At your interview, ask if there will be growth opportunities in the future. The availability of these opportunities can also give you an idea of a company’s success. If you discover there are little to zero opportunities for growth, chances are the business isn’t experiencing growth itself. If your new employer is continually hiring and promoting internally, that means they are growing.

Do you fit in with the company culture?

Like most professionals, you will spend the majority of your time surrounded by the people you work with. Enjoying your boss, team and coworkers is vital to your overall happiness and job satisfaction. To ensure you will enjoy working somewhere, learn as much as you can about their culture. Ask about their culture in your interview, check out their social media pages for insight to what it’s like working there, and ask to take a tour of the office.

Do they have a lot of tenured employees?

A few years back, I interviewed for a very attractive position at a seemingly successful company. The responsibilities of the job were exactly what I was looking for, and the pay wasn’t bad either. But through multiple interviews, I noticed something: every person at the company had only been there a year or less.

Curious, I took to LinkedIn to research further. As I viewed their employees’ profiles, I found that everyone who worked there had been hired in the past year or two. Then I looked at past employee profiles and none of them had stayed longer than a few years. I came t o the realization that they had no tenured employees. That was a big red flag. If no one is willing to stay at a company for more than a year or so, you probably won’t want to stay either.

Will you make more money?

Money isn’t everything, but it sure helps! Unless you’re making a career change, say from HR to IT, or you’re unemployed and absolutely need a job, you shouldn’t accept a job that pays the same or less as your current position. Also, consider the benefits your potential employer offers: are they more expensive than what you’re currently paying? And will your new employer offer regular raises? If you end up paying more for benefits, or won’t have a chance to receive regular raises, you may be better off accepting another, slightly less paying job that has better benefits and more opportunities for raises and promotions.

