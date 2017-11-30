In the cold months, nothing creates a sense of coziness like the glow of a candle. And with its variety of tasteful scents, KC-based 5B&Co. Candlemakers has become one of the most beloved producers of this perfect seasonal accent.

Holiday Open House Made in KC is participating in the Corinth Square Holiday Open House Thursday, Nov. 30. Stop in today — or this evening during the Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting — and you can get 20 percent off Made in KC apparel purchases.

Founded in 1997 in downtown Weston, Mo., 5B&Co. has had a location in Brookside for more than a decade. As its popularity has grown, so has its reach. 5B&Co. candles are now offered in Made in KC locations, including the store at Corinth Square.

The company’s unique line of more than 170 scents — from classic winter favorites like fraser fir and frankincense and myrrh to playful blends like “Santa Baby,” which combines spruce and cologne — offers something for every palate.

Lori Woods, who owns the Brookside location, said the company is constantly testing out new ideas and combinations.

“We keep current with the fragrance trends,” she said. “We are continually working with new oils and fragrance blends. Sometimes we come up with a new name first and other times we find a new fragrance we would like to use first but then we need to come up with a name that goes with.”

Woods says that 5B&Co.’s blackberry musk and its calming effect is among her favorites all year long.

“I most often use our votive size candle as they burn for 15-18 hours,” Woods said. “They allow me to burn a couple of days and then reach for a new scent. I like to switch up the fragrances I use rather than commit to a larger 60 hour candle.”

Made in KC co-owner Keith Bradley said the locally produced candles make a perfect gift.

“Whether its for the hosts of a holiday party or a classy gift for a co-worker, it’s hard to go wrong with 5B&Co.’s products,” he said.